Trial underway in the slaying of Helena veteran

The trial of 31-year-old Corey Michael Kelly began this week in the slaying of Helena Army veteran Mark "Markie" Anthony Luther, 37.
Luther died on Nov. 20, 2020, after Kelly allegedly shot him in the chest at a residence near East Helena. Kelly was arrested the following day and charged with deliberate homicide.
First District Court Judge Christopher D. Abbott is presiding over the trial, which started Monday. On Tuesday, the prosecution began examining witnesses. Among the witnesses were Carolyn Hansen, a friend of Luther; Brooklyn Brenden, a former coworker of Kelly; and two 15-year-old boys who saw the shooting.
The two teens were very familiar with Luther, whom they called "Markie" throughout their testimony. The teens said they would go to Luther's home and play video games or shoot Airsoft guns, which launch small plastic projectiles. Both boys said they enjoyed spending time with Luther, and both were there the night he died.
The teens said Kelly arrived at Luther's home between 10 and 10:30 p.m. At one point Luther received an injury to his face, which he allegedly asked someone to cauterize. A video of the cauterization was streamed to Facebook, which became a talking point during the examinations. Luther, Kelly and the other adults in the home had been drinking that evening.
According to the teens, an argument broke out between Kelly and Luther, possibly regarding Luther's military service and Kelly's alleged ties to a gang. Both teens testified that Luther tossed several firearms down the hallway toward the living room. Among them were a handgun, a .22 rifle and an M4 carbine style rifle that fired 9mm ammunition.
The teens said Kelly asked Luther, "Can I try this?" and Luther said yes. Luther had told everyone in the room the firearms were loaded, they said. One of the teens said he did not believe the firearms were actually loaded.
It was then that Kelly allegedly picked up the rifle and fired a shot at Luther in the chest.
"I didn't know what was happening. I was more scared than anything," said one of the teens.
Public defender Kathleen Jensen, representing Kelly, asked one of the teens if it was hard to remember what happened that night due to the trauma. The teen said yes.
When cross examining Hansen, Jensen asked whether Luther talked about "dark" topics such as killing people, or regularly brought out guns when he was drunk. Hansen said Luther did not, and if he did bring out his firearms it was never in a malicious manner.
Hansen had known Luther for several years and said she was never concerned about letting her children spend time at his home. She reportedly had met Kelly only a handful of times, when he was drinking at Luther's home.
Prosecutors questioned Brenden about text messages between her and Kelly, largely in an effort to analyze the language Kelly used. The prosecutor pointed out that Kelly never used the letter "c" in his messages. Brenden said this was because it would be disrespectful to use the letter because it is the first letter in "Crips," a commonly known street gang founded in Los Angeles, and Kelly claimed to be a "Blood," a commonly known rival gang. Brenden said she didn't actually believe Kelly was associated with any gang activity.