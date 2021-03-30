Trial underway in the slaying of Helena veteran

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teens said Kelly asked Luther, "Can I try this?" and Luther said yes. Luther had told everyone in the room the firearms were loaded, they said. One of the teens said he did not believe the firearms were actually loaded.

It was then that Kelly allegedly picked up the rifle and fired a shot at Luther in the chest.

"I didn't know what was happening. I was more scared than anything," said one of the teens.

Public defender Kathleen Jensen, representing Kelly, asked one of the teens if it was hard to remember what happened that night due to the trauma. The teen said yes.

When cross examining Hansen, Jensen asked whether Luther talked about "dark" topics such as killing people, or regularly brought out guns when he was drunk. Hansen said Luther did not, and if he did bring out his firearms it was never in a malicious manner.

Hansen had known Luther for several years and said she was never concerned about letting her children spend time at his home. She reportedly had met Kelly only a handful of times, when he was drinking at Luther's home.