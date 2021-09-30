Trial greenlighted for Missoula trucker charged in fatal Lewis and Clark County crash

According to prosecutors, Miller did not replace or have these parts fixed, negligently leading to the death of Kuka. Trooper Kruse contacted Jeff Steeger, Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program manager, who recalled a male who had called him during the afternoon of Aug. 6 stating he had been stopped by MCS and placed out of service. Steeger said the male caller asked if he could remove the portions of the trailer's suspension that were defective or worn out and continue using the trailer.

Steeger advised him that Officer Billington had put him out of service for a reason and he needed to follow the instructions given.

On Aug. 21, Kruse executed a search warrant at the defendant's home in Missoula and found the missing trailer suspension parts that had been removed from the trailer and were missing at the time of the Aug. 11 crash.

Miller, who operates under the name Miller Transport LLC, was making a delivery from Missoula to Great Falls on the day of the crash. This was approximately five days after the inspection that put him out of service.

On Oct. 7, 2020, Miller was convicted of a violation of Motor Carrier Services rules under 49 CFR Part 396 in Missoula County Justice Court. He entered a plea of no contest. The Missoula court attested this violation occurred on Aug. 11, 2020.