Leon Michael Ford’s trial in the 2011 killing of John Michael “Mike” Crites, 48, began Thursday, 12 years to the month of Crites’ disappearance that stemmed from what authorities described as a neighborhood dispute over land access in Lewis and Clark County that turned deadly.

Ford was arrested on Sept. 11, 2020, and charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

Prosecuting attorney Leo Gallagher, the previous county attorney who came out of retirement to prosecute this case as a special deputy county attorney, started opening arguments detailing the evidence to the jury with a PowerPoint. One slide read, “The state will prove to you that Leon Ford was present when Crites took his last breath.”

“The arrival of Leon Ford from Washington coincided with the disappearance of John Michael Crites,” Gallagher said.

Crites, who lived in the rural area of Birdseye, was last seen alive on June 25, 2011, and authorities were contacted about his disappearance by a neighbor on June 28, 2011. The first two bags of Crites’ remains were found on Oct. 5, 2011, near MacDonald Pass by two U.S. Forest Service employees. More remains were found about a year later in September 2012 west of the Continental Divide near Elliston.

U.S. Forest Service Program Manager Roy Barkley on Thursday recalled being near what was once Porcupine Campground halfway up MacDonald Pass on Oct. 5 with another employee. At the campground, they noticed the first black garbage bag partially buried, which Barkley said wasn’t unusual due to people dumping trash in recreation sites. However, the second black garbage bag partially buried and under a log caught Barkley’s eye because of the ropes tied around the outside of the bag. They opened it and found bones inside and called authorities when they noticed zip ties.

“It was the ropes, the way the ropes had been tied very deliberately around the bag to hold it together,” Barkley said.

There was a long history of property access disputes among the residents on Turk Road with access via Birdseye Road to Three Mile Road. Gallagher highlighted disputes between Ford and Crites dating back to 2002 because Ford wanted to access his property through a road on Crites’ 80 acres. Ford bought his property near Turk Road in 1993, and Crites moved to his property and built a home on it around 1996. The Fords still own around 90 acres in the area today.

“There had been some sheriffs called out to Mr. Ford's property over a lengthy, lengthy period of time, decades. This wasn’t an ongoing thing that occurred every month, every day. These were few and far between as far as disagreements go,” defense attorney Juli Pierce said.

Gallagher noted the mismatching statements Ford and his wife, Debbie, gave in an interview on Jan. 9, 2012, in regards to spraying weeds on their property around the suspected dates of Crites’ disappearance.

Pierce stated that Ford had entered into a five-year weed litigation plan with the county and had planned to come to his property months prior to spray weeds in late June. Ford sent a letter to Crites in early June 2011 letting him know he would be coming to his property later in the month and expected to access it from the road across Crites’ property. When Ford arrived, a gate was up and locked. Accounts show that Ford met with Crites the night of June 25, 2011, and came back the morning of June 26, 2011.

Crites was last heard from in a phone call with a friend around 10:30 a.m. on June 26, 2011, that ended with Crites telling the friend that someone had arrived at his property.

Gallagher stated that Ford would have a motive and would benefit from the death of Crites. Ford's attorney disagreed.

“Leon Ford did not commit this crime. Any loss of life is sad and tragic, especially when a person is murdered,” Pierce said. “Even though you’ll hear testimony that Mr. Crites had disagreements and lawsuits and other issues with his neighbors, he did not deserve to die.”

The records from the company that employed Ford in Oak Harbor, Washington, show that before the killing of Crites, Ford checked out special order cable ties and black garbage bags, both items that were found with Crites’ remains that were found in two locations in October 2011 and September 2012.

In March, the cable ties found with Crites’ remains were sent out to be tested and an unidentified male's DNA was found on them, but the defense said “it’s a mystery whose DNA that is.”

“That profile conclusively excludes Leon Ford as being the contributor of that DNA on those cable ties that were on the remains of Mr. Crites,” Pierce said.

Gwen Benz, director of quality assurance at HellermannTyton, the company that made the special cable ties found with Crites’ remains, came to the stand. The special cable ties stopped being produced in late 2011. She said the company produced millions of this cable tie.

The state called Mike Crites’ older sister Connie Crites to the stand. Connie stated that she first heard about Crites’ disappearance when her mother, Elsie Crites, called her and asked if she had heard from him. Connie noted it wasn’t unusual to not hear from her little brother for days or weeks but that he always made arrangements to make sure his dogs were taken care of by the neighbors if he was going out of town.

“I really didn’t think anything of it until several days' worth of conversations, specifically one with the Floras (neighbors) where we learned that his dogs were running loose and that’s when we instantly knew something is wrong,” Connie said. “He is missing because his dogs would never run loose.”

Connie made the trip up with her husband and mother from Colorado around July 4, 2011, to go to Crites’ property and see if they could learn where he had gone. She said they made three more trips up to the property between July and September of 2011 to spread the word about him missing, and eventually they started to go through items and get rid of things because they figured he wasn’t coming back wherever he was.

The next witness called to the stand was Gloria Flora, who along with her husband bought 160 acres off Turk Road in 2000, about the same time they met Crites. She said they were friendly with him and would watch his dogs if he was out of town. They built a house on their property in 2005 and lived there until they moved to Washington in March of 2012 due to the stress from the clashes among residents near Turk Road.

Flora said they had family up visiting the dates Crites is suspected to have disappeared. It was the first time in a long time they had family or friends out due to “tension up there and how dangerous we felt it was up there,” said Flora.

Because of some road access disputes with married neighbors John Mehan and Katy Wessel, the Floras put up game cameras to keep an eye on their property.

Mehan was arrested on July 6, 2011, after trespassing on the Floras’ land and being accused of removing the game cameras that were being used in the investigation of the disappearance of Crites. He was charged with felony tampering with evidence. Mehan pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief in October 2013 and received a six-month suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine.

The trial will resume 9 a.m. Friday in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court Judge Michael Menahan's courtroom.