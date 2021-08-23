Trial begins for in-custody rape case

The victim did reportedly have drugs on her during this incident. She told the courtroom she had managed to sneak Suboxone through screening. She said she was desperate to bring it into the jail with her to avoid withdrawal. The woman said she told nobody that she was going to jail nor that she would be sneaking drugs in. The confrontation occurred around 20 to 30 minutes after the victim had arrived at the detention center. Both women were 23 at the time of the alleged incident.

Polich's attorney, Britt Cotter of Polson, said the victim and the other inmates had credibility issues. Cotter said the victim has told inconsistent versions of the story over the course of the investigation and had "inconsistent credibility." As for the other witnesses, Cotter pointed out they'd struck deals with the state, which required them to testify against Polich.

Cotter noted the victim was on drugs, a fact the she admitted, at the time she was apprehended and stated the detention officers either "didn't realize or didn't care" when they released her into the general population of the jail. He said this could easily trigger other addicts who are in custody, like his client.

"The state is nowhere close to proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Cotter said.