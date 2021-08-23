Trial begins for in-custody rape case

The trial of an East Helena woman charged with the in-custody rape of another inmate began Monday in district court.
Kaitlyn Dawn Polich was charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent in late 2020 after allegedly checking the vaginal cavity of another inmate for drugs in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Polich is also on trial for two counts of felony robbery (common scheme) for a tangentially related incident in which she was allegedly in possession of another inmate's earrings.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on June 5, 2020. Several other women were charged in relation to the crime, many of whom are expected to testify over the course of the week. According to Deputy County Attorney Fallon Stanton, the crime occurred during the renovation of the detention center, when all female inmates were housed in the same location.
"Conditions were not ideal," Stanton said.
The victim, who was taken to jail that day for drug-related charges, was allegedly confronted by Polich, who asked if she had brought anything in with her. The victim, who was the first to testify, said she told Polich that she "doesn't do drugs." According to Stanton, Polich then told her that if she didn't have anything she wouldn't mind if she'd check. The victim, who believed this was a bluff, said she did not care. She did recoil when Polich then allegedly penetrated the victim's body cavity and said she felt something.
The victim did reportedly have drugs on her during this incident. She told the courtroom she had managed to sneak Suboxone through screening. She said she was desperate to bring it into the jail with her to avoid withdrawal. The woman said she told nobody that she was going to jail nor that she would be sneaking drugs in. The confrontation occurred around 20 to 30 minutes after the victim had arrived at the detention center. Both women were 23 at the time of the alleged incident.
Polich's attorney, Britt Cotter of Polson, said the victim and the other inmates had credibility issues. Cotter said the victim has told inconsistent versions of the story over the course of the investigation and had "inconsistent credibility." As for the other witnesses, Cotter pointed out they'd struck deals with the state, which required them to testify against Polich.
Cotter noted the victim was on drugs, a fact the she admitted, at the time she was apprehended and stated the detention officers either "didn't realize or didn't care" when they released her into the general population of the jail. He said this could easily trigger other addicts who are in custody, like his client.
"The state is nowhere close to proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Cotter said.
As for the robbery charges, Cotter said the only reason Polich's name was even involved with that is that she allegedly wore the earrings. He also said that jewelry should have never been in the detention center in the first place.