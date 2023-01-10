Townsend man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting a minor

Christopher Hogeweide, 39, of Townsend, was sentenced in Broadwater County on Jan. 6 to 20 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony sexual assault of a minor.

He will be eligible for parole after 10 years and upon completing sex offender treatment phase one.

On Oct. 23, 2021, a woman reported that a man, Christopher Hogeweide, had been inappropriately touching a minor.

A forensic interview was conducted with the minor on Oct. 26, 2021. The minor told officials that since 2015, Hogeweide would cuddle with the child and touch private parts of the minor's body two to four times a week. According to court records, the minor reportedly told Hogeweide to stop and that what he was doing was inappropriate, but he wouldn’t stop.

Hogeweide was interviewed on Oct. 28, 2021, by law enforcement. He admitted to cuddling the minor but denied touching or groping the child's private parts. He was placed under arrest following the interview, said officials.

During his sentencing, it was revealed that Hogeweide knew the minor had a history of sexual abuse.

“Statistically, we know that once a child has been sexually abused, there’s sometimes a five times greater likelihood for them to be re-abused in the future,” Dr. Robert Page, a Montana psychologist who specializes in forensic psychology, stated at the sentencing.

In his sex offender risk assessment, Page scored Hogeweide as a tier-one or low-risk offender. Hogeweide has self-reported post-traumatic stress disorder from his 13 years in the military with two tours in Iraq, which couldn’t be confirmed to have contributed to his mental state or why he abused the minor.

“As a clinician, I find it irrelevant whether PTSD exists or not in an offender who chooses to offend victims,” stated Page.

The minor read their victim impact statement aloud to the court.

“This is what I want the court to know, what happened and what he did has really affected me and hurt me as a person,” stated the minor. “I trusted him as a person to do what was right. He broke that. He made it to where I don’t know who or what to trust. Now I have to start from scratch on how to trust people again because it was repeatedly broken.”

Hogeweide is required to pay the standard surcharges and court costs, which are usually around $80, and the presentence investigation fee of $50. He will have to register as a tier-one sex offender.

“I just want to apologize first off,” said Hogeweide at the sentencing. “I know I can’t apologize enough because I can’t fix what’s been done. I just want to see people get to a healthy place and get to where we can all get back to some semblance of normal.”