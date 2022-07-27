Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

A 1-year-old boy whose family recently moved from Billings to Helena died after falling into a pool at a Helena Valley day care last week, authorities said.

Camden Brown and other children were at an unlicensed day care at a home in the 5000 block of Kerr Drive on July 21 when he got out of the house and fell into a pool in the backyard, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.

A Montana day care can watch up to two unrelated children or all of the children from one family without being registered or licensed, according to the nonprofit organization Child Care Connections.

The boy was pronounced dead at St. Peter's Health, Dutton said. The manner and cause of death were determined to be accidental drowning following an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab, he said.

Dutton said the sheriff’s office does not plan to pursue any charges at this time, but the case will be forwarded to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office to determine if prosecution is warranted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects throughout the United States. In 2021, state officials said Montana had an average of four accidental drownings among children during each of the last 10 years.