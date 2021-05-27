Third suspect arrested in connection with cathedral vandalism

Chapman was discovered via text messages to him on the phone of another suspect, Durbin W. Tabb, 21, authorities said. Following Tabb's arrest on May 18, police obtained a search warrant for his cellphone. A search of the phone revealed messages between Tabb and Chapman early May 17.

He was charged with felony criminal mischief following his arrest due to the damage at the cathedral exceeding $1,500. He will also be charged with either a second count of felony criminal mischief or felony malicious intimidation or harassment relating to civil or human rights. If convicted, Tabb could face penalties of anywhere from two to 10 years in prison.

He was released on his own recognizance with no need to post bail. He has been restricted from entering Diocese of Helena property and is expected to be arraigned in district court on June 8 at 8:30 a.m.

The vandalism to the cathedral sparked outrage in the Helena community. The historic church was vandalized with several anti-religious statements and sustained damage valued between $3,000 and $5,000, according to police. Police have said total damages in the area could exceed $10,000.

In the cathedral, the vandalism directly targeted the religious nature of the building, featuring vulgar anti-religion phrases, according to police. The damage to the cathedral alone is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.