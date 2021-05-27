Third suspect arrested in connection with cathedral vandalism

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a vandalism incident that occurred at the Cathedral of St. Helena on May 17, according to police.
Helena Police Department Lt. Cory Bailey said Thursday that a 16-year-old boy from Helena had been arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a place of worship and misdemeanor theft.
The boy was cited into juvenile probation, and his name was not released.
According to Bailey, detectives are continuing to investigate this case. Police have said the the damage to the cathedral was somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000 and total damages from other properties could equal more than $10,000.
Lane Dewey Chapman, 19, of Helena, was charged Wednesday with felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a Capitol or place of worship and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He appeared before Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley and bail was set at $25,000.
Chapman was discovered via text messages to him on the phone of another suspect, Durbin W. Tabb, 21, authorities said. Following Tabb's arrest on May 18, police obtained a search warrant for his cellphone. A search of the phone revealed messages between Tabb and Chapman early May 17.
He was charged with felony criminal mischief following his arrest due to the damage at the cathedral exceeding $1,500. He will also be charged with either a second count of felony criminal mischief or felony malicious intimidation or harassment relating to civil or human rights. If convicted, Tabb could face penalties of anywhere from two to 10 years in prison.
He was released on his own recognizance with no need to post bail. He has been restricted from entering Diocese of Helena property and is expected to be arraigned in district court on June 8 at 8:30 a.m.
The vandalism to the cathedral sparked outrage in the Helena community. The historic church was vandalized with several anti-religious statements and sustained damage valued between $3,000 and $5,000, according to police. Police have said total damages in the area could exceed $10,000.
In the cathedral, the vandalism directly targeted the religious nature of the building, featuring vulgar anti-religion phrases, according to police. The damage to the cathedral alone is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.