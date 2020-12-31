Suspected Nevada child molester arrested in Helena

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Helena on suspicion of decades-old sex crimes against children in Nevada.

Donald Neil Belgarde was wanted on two counts of felony sexual assault on a child, two counts of felony lewdness with a child and a count of felony open or gross lewdness. A warrant for Belgarde's arrest was issued out of Lyon County, Nevada in connection with these crimes that allegedly occurred between 1998 and 2006.

Court documents state that between June 1, 1998 and Sept. 1, 1999, Belgarde sexually penetrated a child under age 14 in Fernley, Nevada. According to a criminal complaint, this occurred again with a different child between June and September of 2006. The complaint stated that neither victim was mentally or physically capable of resisting or understanding the nature of the conduct.

The two lewdness with a child charges come from Belgarde's alleged inappropriate touching of the first victim between 1998 and 2000. The open or gross lewdness charge stems from an allegation that Belgarde, while nude, showed the second victim pornography in 2005.

A nationwide warrant for the arrest of Belgarde was issued by Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus on Dec. 10, 2020. Matheus set bail for Belgarde at $402,500.