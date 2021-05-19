Suspect arrested in vandalism to Cathedral of St. Helena

A 21-year-old Helena man has been arrested in connection with the graffiti incidents that occurred earlier this week, including the damage to the historic Cathedral of St. Helena, police said Wednesday.
Durbin W. Tabb was arrested Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. after the investigation identified him as a suspect and an interview of Tabb was conducted, Police Chief Steve Hagen said.
Tabb was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on charges of felony criminal mischief and malicious intimidation, also a felony. The investigation is continuing and more suspects have been identified, Hagen said.
"I would like to thank the citizens and community partners that assist with information and video that assisted in the investigation of this incident," Hagen said.
Police said Tuesday that five buildings and 10 vehicles were defaced in the spray-painting spree around town that caused more than $10,000 in damage. They said early Monday that in the last 24 hours, officers had responded to numerous complaints concerning vehicles and buildings being spray-painted with symbols and words.
Dan Bartleson, diocese of Helena communications director, said the graffiti was not present on the Cathedral of St. Helena during church services on Sunday. He said Wednesday a damage estimate was still in progress.
Work began Monday to remove some of the damage to the church at 530 N. Ewing St. But in order to carefully preserve the historic building a professional consultation would need to be done, church officials said. Damage to the building was found on the southern exterior with several colors of graffiti on the limestone block and oak door.
“I would like to express my profound gratitude for the outpouring of heartfelt support as many people stopped by or called to check in and offer their prayers and help," Monsignor Kevin O’Neill, rector of the Cathedral of St. Helena, said Monday.
"As our Lord taught us to pray for those who persecute us, I invite our parish and greater community to join us in praying for anyone who participated in this," he said. "Even with the ostensible lack of goodness in what has happened, it’s never too late for Him to bring about transformation.”
The Cathedral of St. Helena is in the heart of Helena and towers over Last Chance Gulch. Work on the the cathedral started in 1908. The first Mass was celebrated in the cathedral on Christmas Day, 1914, according to helenahistory.org. It was consecrated in 1924.