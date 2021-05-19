Suspect arrested in vandalism to Cathedral of St. Helena

Work began Monday to remove some of the damage to the church at 530 N. Ewing St. But in order to carefully preserve the historic building a professional consultation would need to be done, church officials said. Damage to the building was found on the southern exterior with several colors of graffiti on the limestone block and oak door.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude for the outpouring of heartfelt support as many people stopped by or called to check in and offer their prayers and help," Monsignor Kevin O’Neill, rector of the Cathedral of St. Helena, said Monday.

"As our Lord taught us to pray for those who persecute us, I invite our parish and greater community to join us in praying for anyone who participated in this," he said. "Even with the ostensible lack of goodness in what has happened, it’s never too late for Him to bring about transformation.”

The Cathedral of St. Helena is in the heart of Helena and towers over Last Chance Gulch. Work on the the cathedral started in 1908. The first Mass was celebrated in the cathedral on Christmas Day, 1914, according to helenahistory.org. It was consecrated in 1924.

