Suspect arrested after robbery at Helena bank

A Helena man was arrested in connection with a robbery at a local bank Friday afternoon.

John James Laverdure, 45, was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of one count of robbery, officials said.

The robbery was reported around 3:20 p.m. at Valley Bank, 1900 9th Ave., the Helena Police Department reported. The person who called 911 said a man handed a teller a note demanding money and fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was shown.

While reviewing surveillance footage from the bank, a detective recognized the man from other recent involvements and gathered a description of a vehicle the man was known to drive. A short time later, a patrol officer located the vehicle and the suspect at the Holiday station in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue.

The man was detained, and officers found a large sum of cash and other evidence connecting him to the robbery.

The Montana Highway Patrol and Montana Probation and Parole assisted the Helena Police Department in the incident, officials said.

