Supreme Court upholds conviction of Wolf Creek burglar

The Montana Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to 45 years in the Montana State Prison for his role in a 2016 burglary in the Wolf Creek area.

Jory Strizich aggressively approached the homeowner, who fired a warning shot before shooting Strizich in the shin. Strizich's accomplice, Kaleb Daniels, was sentenced to 120 years in prison after firing back at the homeowner.

Strizich was convicted of criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary and possession of dangerous drugs, and he was sentenced by District Court Judge Mike McMahon back in 2018. At the time, Strizich apologized to the court for his behavior and said it was his own fault that he was there.

Strizich later appealed to the supreme court, arguing that the prosecution introduced evidence that violated multiple legal rules. The evidence showed that Strizich attempted to flee from Elkhorn Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Clancy, where he was undergoing therapy for the gunshot wound to his shin.

According to Strizich's own words, he fled from the facility with the help of friends after finding out that there was a warrant for his arrest in connection with the burglary. The state presented this to illustrate the state of mind and perceived guilty conscious of the defendant.

Strizich argued that the presentation of this evidence was "irrelevant," "unfairly prejudicial and unnecessarily cumulative," and "used as subsequent bad acts."

The majority of the court disagreed with this assessment. Justices Mike McGrath, James Jeremiah Shea and Jim Rice all voted to uphold Strizich's conviction. A lone dissenting vote from Justice Laurie McKinnon found that the evidence of Strizich's flight was in fact irrelevant to the robbery case.

Court documents state that "taken as a whole, these instructions fully and fairly instructed the jury on each mental state definition as it may apply to different elements of aggravated burglary, including the aggravating factor charged. Though Strizich parses details of the instructions that could have been worded more clearly as applied to certain elements, he made no such argument or objection at trial. Strizich has not met his burden to demonstrate that the District Court committed plain error in its jury instructions, and he is not entitled to a new trial on this ground."

