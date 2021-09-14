Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2017 Helena homicide

Police would later find the same type of cartridge found at the crime scene in the home shared by Schneider and Spencer.

At the time, police observed what they believed to be potentially blood on the barrel of the handgun. The rust/brown colored stain was never tested by the state forensic lab. Schneider later suggested his counsel was ineffective because they failed to suppress the gun based on the unresolved issue of whether there was blood on the barrel or not.

According to the Montana Supreme Court, what Schneider failed to do in his claims is "provide a cogent argument as to how the possible reddish-brown spot on the murder weapon provided any basis to suppress the murder weapon."

Court documents state that Schneider's claim does not overcome the strong presumption that his counsel's strategy fell within the broad rage of reasonable professional conduct. According to the court, the appeal presents no constitutional issues, no issues of first impression and does not establish new precedent or modify existing precedent.

The court ultimately determined that "Schneider has failed to establish that his counsel was ineffective" and affirmed his conviction.

