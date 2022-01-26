Supreme Court orders new rape trial for Helena man

The Montana Supreme Court has reversed a Helena man's rape conviction and ordered a new trial after finding that his legal counsel was ineffective.

However, the man is still serving a sentence of life in prison for a kidnapping conviction that was affirmed by the court.

In 2019, Jor-El Ruben Quiroz was convicted of felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony aggravated kidnapping, felony assault with a weapon (knife), felony meth possession and misdemeanor partner or family member assault. He was found not guilty of felony assault with a weapon (hammer) and felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

Quiroz received concurrent sentences of life in prison for both the kidnapping and rape charges, 20 years for the assault, five years for meth possession and one year for the PFMA.

In an order issued Tuesday, the Supreme Court found that there was reasonable probability that inadmissible statistical evidence swayed the jury to convict Quiroz of the offense of sexual intercourse without consent. Court documents state that the defense counsel's deficient performance sufficiently undermines the confidence of the Supreme Court in the outcome of the proceedings.

The court remanded the matter to the First Judicial District Court for a new trial on the charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

The court found no basis to overturn Quiroz's convictions for aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon (knife), which were affirmed. Quiroz did not appeal his convictions for PFMA and meth possession.

During his trial, Dr. Sheri Vanino testified as an expert witness on the dynamics of sexual abuse and myths about rape and the reporting of rape. Quiroz argued that his defense's failure to object to this testimony had no plausible justification and that the information improperly biased the jury toward the defendant.

Justice Beth Baker dissented with the Supreme Court's decision, voting instead to affirm all of Quiroz's convictions. Baker argued that Quiroz did not meet his burden to show prejudice from the trial counsel's failure to object to Vanino's testimony about the statistical likelihood of false reports.

Quiroz was accused of holding a woman for more than 12 hours inside her Helena home. The prosecution alleged that he beat her, threatened her and her children and raped her. Due to the seriousness of the situation and his other convictions dating back to his mid-teens, the prosecution requested maximum sentences on all counts.

