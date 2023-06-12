The state rested Monday in the trial for the 2011 killing of Birdseye-area resident John Michael “Mike” Crites.

Leon Ford was charged for Crites' death in September 2020 with homicide and felony tampering with evidence. Ford and Crites were among the handful of neighbors disputing over road access on Turk Road. The earliest altercation between the two in 2002 was about Ford crossing a road on Crites’ property to get to his own.

The deposition of Mike Bacon, a weed planner with the Lewis and Clark County Weed District, was taken Saturday and played Monday before the court as the state’s last witness on day eight. Bacon questioned if Ford had even sprayed the weeds on his property in late June 2011 like Ford said he did.

At the time, Bacon's responsibilities included inspecting people’s property before they started a project to ensure they weren’t spreading noxious weeds. Bacon said Ford wanted to build a barn on his Turk Road property, so he needed to have an inspection and fill out a five-year weed mitigation plan with the county.

Ford let Bacon know that Ford would be in the county on June 27 and 28, 2011. Ford rented a weed sprayer from the county on June 27, 2011, and returned it on June 29, 2011.

Ford arrived in Helena late June 25, 2011. He had let Crites’ know in a letter that he and his wife, Debbie, would be coming in late June to spray for weeds and that he hoped to find the gate across the easement road on Crites’ property unlocked.

The night he arrived he found it locked. Ford said that he then went to Crites’ home and they talked for two hours. The next morning, Ford said he found the gate unlocked. Ford stated he never met with Crites’ on June 26, 2011.

In a June 28, 2011, interview with law enforcement, Ford stated that he had been spraying weeds for three days despite picking up the weed sprayer on June 27, 2011.

Debbie Ford testified on Friday that on June 27, 2011, she and her husband sprayed all the roads on their property including Crites’ easement road. However, Ford only took Bacon to inspect lots seven and eight of his property.

“We didn’t go by Mr. Crites’ property,” Bacon said. “… (Ford) just took me to the property he said he sprayed on, which was the east lot.”

Bacon stated that Ford didn’t indicate to him that Ford had sprayed his other properties for weeds.

Bacon went up to inspect the weed spraying on Ford’s property on June 28, 2011. Bacon met Ford and Ford’s grandson, and they went to drive up to Ford’s property, but Bacon had to back out because the road was too narrow. They then walked instead. Bacon questioned how Ford could’ve fit the weed sprayer trailer up onto his property.

Defense attorney Juli Pierce told Bacon that photos were taken on June 27, 2011, of Ford spraying his property with the weed sprayer, so he must’ve been able to get the sprayer up.

Bacon mentioned he didn’t smell chemicals when he went to inspect the weeds and that with the weed killer Ford used, it would take about a day for him to notice a difference if the weeds were sprayed.

“He used Milestone, and he said he was spraying that morning,” Bacon said. “I met him in the afternoon, and it would take at least 24 hours before I’d notice any kind of weed control. When I went out there at that time, I didn’t smell any chemicals in the area.”

Prosecuting attorney Jessica Best asked why Bacon wrote that Ford was “in compliance” on the paperwork if he didn’t believe he actually sprayed for weeds.

“Because I’m taking him at his word that he’s attempting,” Bacon said. “He rented a trailer.”

Bacon also noted that the weed sprayer trailer was returned in a condition that indicated to Bacon “that it hadn’t been used for spraying yet.”

“The tank was full of gas. There was water in it,” said Bacon. “I opened it up, and I couldn’t smell any chemical in the tank. “

Bacon said he can normally smell the chemicals even when they’re diluted in 250 gallons of water.

The defense called multiple people from various departments at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to the stand. Ford was working on the base as a safety officer in 2011. The topic of 32-inch cable ties was brought up because that was the length of cable ties found with Crites’ remains.

Crites’ remains were found in large black garbage bags October 2011 in what was Porcupine Campground on MacDonald Pass and in September 2011 on the other side of McDonald Pass off of Lime Quarry Hills Road.

Ralph Byars, who was associated with Chugach in 2011, which was contracted to maintain the base, testified Monday that he could find more details on the vendor side of the warehouse to identify if the 32-inch cable ties were 3M or HellermannTyton that Ford checked out 24 of in February 2011

Todd Whitaker, who in 2011 worked on the naval base for Chugach as a tool room parts attendant, said he “cannot tell the difference” based on the records which brand of cable tie was checked out by Ford. Thomas Mullin, who was the finance administrator manager in 2011 and oversaw accounting and supervised the supervisor of the warehouse seconded Whitaker.

“I cannot tell what kind of cable tie, what brand or manufacturer number,” Mullin said. “If you had access to the right set of documents and computer data, you could probably figure it out.”

Special prosecutor and former county attorney Leo Gallagher brought up the check-out spreadsheet of items from the base in 2011. He mentioned how the entry above Ford’s checked out one 32-inch cable tie, and Ford checked out 24. Gallagher stated that the base ordered HellermannTyton cable ties in packs of 25 and 3M cable ties in packs of 50.

Defense attorney Palmer Hoovestal highlighted that sometimes data can be entered wrong into the computer system and that there were other Leon’s at the base who could have checked out the cable ties instead of Ford.

“Human error, I mean it happens,” said Mullin. “There were times when people entered the wrong thing or picked the wrong thing. On subsequent review, you’ll find it, or I have found cases like that.”

Mathew McCleary worked at the base’s environmental shop in 2011. McCleary detailed some of the uses of 32-inch cable ties around the base such as holding up construction fencing, putting up signage and more.

Gallagher questioned why Ford, a safety officer, would need to check out cable ties.

McCleary stated that a lot of the time they were undermanned, so departments would help each other pick up the slack.

“Even if it was like a job that was a little off the norm, we might ask (Ford) to come out just to be a safety observer,” McCleary said. “If he was there and everything was going smoothly, we could ask him and say ‘Hey could you run back to the warehouse and pick up whether it be zip ties, spray paint, maybe our drill motor died and we needed a new drill motor.’ He was always nice enough to go back and pick things up and bring them out to us.”

Gallagher noted that Ford checked out 100 45-gallon black plastic garbage bags late on a Friday afternoon, June 24, 2011.

“Even I’ve gone out and picked up stuff on the job,” said McCleary. “I understand what you’re asking but anybody could go pick up trash bags and drop them off.”

The trial continues Tuesday in Judge Mike Menahan's courtroom.