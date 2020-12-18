St. Peter's to pause negative report on fired oncologist

Attorneys for St. Peter’s Health have agreed not to submit an adverse report against a Helena oncologist who is contesting his dismissal from the hospital, pending a decision by the judge on the doctor’s request for a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo.

The agreement reached between the attorneys for St. Peter’s Health and Dr. Thomas Weiner was filed Thursday in Montana 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County.

A hearing on the request for a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and order to show cause will be scheduled for early 2021, according to court documents. The agreement notes the decision for the agreement was based on the inability to have the issue heard in "an expeditious fashion."

St. Peter's terminated Weiner’s employment on Nov. 17.

On Dec. 10, Weiner sued St. Peter’s Health, demanding a jury trial and saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson has said Weiner was removed after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years, and that the investigation was continuing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}