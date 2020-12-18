St. Peter's to pause negative report on fired oncologist

Attorneys for St. Peter’s Health have agreed not to submit an adverse report against a Helena oncologist who is contesting his dismissal from the hospital, pending a decision by the judge on the doctor’s request for a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo.
The agreement reached between the attorneys for St. Peter’s Health and Dr. Thomas Weiner was filed Thursday in Montana 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County.
A hearing on the request for a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and order to show cause will be scheduled for early 2021, according to court documents. The agreement notes the decision for the agreement was based on the inability to have the issue heard in "an expeditious fashion."
St. Peter's terminated Weiner’s employment on Nov. 17.
On Dec. 10, Weiner sued St. Peter’s Health, demanding a jury trial and saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.
The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson has said Weiner was removed after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years, and that the investigation was continuing.
Weiner, who started with the hospital in 1996 and said recently that he had seen 1,500 patients in 30 days, denies the allegations and said he has been a dedicated physician.
On Nov. 17, Weiner was emailed a letter from the hospital that said a review by outside oncologists found his care of six patients was substandard, in addition to a case previously reviewed. It criticized his documentation on his prescribing “high doses of narcotics” for patients.
The lawsuit says the letter was “purporting to summarily suspend Dr. Weiner’s clinical privileges a second time."
Weiner’s attorneys filed their motions Monday for the temporary restraining order, telling Judge Mike Menahan that St. Peter’s Health was required to submit an Adverse Action Report to the National Practitioner Data Bank or the Montana Board of Medical Examiners by Dec. 18.
They said such a report “will cause irreparable harm to Dr. Weiner by permanently harming and likely ruining his professional reputation and career, before the case is ever heard on the merits,” Weiner’s attorneys, J. Devlan Geddes and Trent M. Gardner of Bozeman, wrote.
They asked Menahan to issue a restraining order prohibiting the hospital from filing that report before the issue is resolved. They also asked the judge to schedule a “show cause” hearing for a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo, saying the summary suspension “of Dr. Weiner’s staff privileges amounts to a permanent stigma of medical incompetence, affecting his ability to maintain income and his professional reputation.”
According to Thursday’s filing, St. Peter’s attorneys will “appropriately file a brief in response” to the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and order to show cause. Attorney David McLean represented St. Peter's.
St. Peter’s Health said earlier about Weiner's dismissal that it “felt strongly about the steps we’re taking to protect the safety of patients. This matter is now pending litigation and as such, we are not able to provide comment specific to legal proceedings.”
Some of his patients have filed a class-action lawsuit objecting to his removal. The hospital has asked the court to dismiss that lawsuit.
