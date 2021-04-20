St. Peter's calls Dr. Weiner lawsuit 'premature,' seeks delay

St. Peter’s Health has asked a judge to stay a lawsuit filed by a former oncologist against the health system, saying he has not exhausted administrative remedies as detailed in the hospital’s bylaws before turning to the courts.

J. Devlan Geddes, the attorney for Dr. Thomas Weiner, said Tuesday his client will oppose the motion and their response is due by Thursday.

St. Peter’s Health said in an April 5 motion to stay filing to Judge Michael Menahan, of the 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County, that Weiner should follow the hospital’s corrective action plan within its bylaws and called the lawsuit, which was filed Dec. 10, "premature." They said Weiner was not “prejudiced” by the stay and could resume the lawsuit once the administrative procedures were exhausted.

The hospital said many courts have held that physicians must go through all applicable administrative remedies before seeking judicial relief. They also note that if the stay is granted, there is no need for the one-day hearing scheduled for May 20 to determine whether St. Peter's is enjoined from taking steps to file an adverse action report regarding Weiner to the National Practitioner Data Bank or the Montana Board of Medical Examiners.

They said Weiner initially claimed the reporting would permanently hurt his reputation.