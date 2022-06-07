Sex offender check in Helena finds 75% compliance

A recent check of 95 registered sex offenders in Helena by five law enforcement agencies found that 71, or 74.7%, were in compliance with court-ordered restrictions, police said Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers from the Helena Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Montana Department of Corrections – Adult Probation and Parole, Montana Department of Justice and U.S. Probation and Parole - District of Montana, worked in small teams June 1-2 and made every effort to contact each registered sexual offender living within the Helena city limits, Helena police said.

One offender was found to be in federal custody, three were in the custody of the Department of Corrections, seven were in the Lewis and Clark County jail, one was in the Powell County jail and two moved out of Helena city jurisdiction.

The teams made one arrest for an outstanding warrant and five offenders were brought into compliance during the operation.

Officers are working with the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office to determine the next steps for the five offenders found out of compliance. They can be charged with the violation, or they are taken into custody and their release is revoked.

The operation was funded by the U.S. Marshals Service, and it was performed as a supplement to the sexual and violent offender monitoring programs done year-round by the Helena Police Department.

