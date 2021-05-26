Second suspect arrested in connection with cathedral vandalism

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the vandalism at the Cathedral of St. Helena on May 17, Helena police said Wednesday.
Lane Dewey Chapman, 19, of Helena, has been charged with felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a Capitol or place of worship and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Chapman was discovered via text messages to him on the phone of Durbin W. Tabb, authorities said. Following Tabb's arrest on May 18, police obtained a search warrant for his cellphone. A search of the phone revealed messages between Tabb and Chapman early May 17.
Court documents state the text messages strongly indicate that Chapman was at the cathedral and participated in the damage done to the property. One text message was sent immediately after an onlooker yelled at them for allegedly spray-painting the cathedral and they fled the area.
Chapman was later located and brought to the Lewis and Clark County Justice Center for an interview. During that interview, Chapman allegedly confessed to spray-painting the cathedral along with other locations on the morning of May 17. He admitted to spray-painting signs, buildings and cars throughout the night and he admitted to breaking the window of a vehicle on Feb. 17.
The vandalism on the cathedral sparked outrage in the Helena community. The historic church was vandalized with several anti-religious statements and sustained damage valued between $3,000 and $5,000, according to police.
Chapman is expected to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to HPD police Lt. Cory Bailey, the investigation is still active and detectives are trying to identify all of the people involved.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.