 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second suspect arrested in connection with cathedral vandalism
2 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Second suspect arrested in connection with cathedral vandalism

{{featured_button_text}}
Lane Chapman

Lane Chapman

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the vandalism at the Cathedral of St. Helena on May 17, Helena police said Wednesday. 

Lane Dewey Chapman, 19, of Helena, has been charged with felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a Capitol or place of worship and misdemeanor criminal mischief. 

Chapman was discovered via text messages to him on the phone of Durbin W. Tabb, authorities said. Following Tabb's arrest on May 18, police obtained a search warrant for his cellphone. A search of the phone revealed messages between Tabb and Chapman early May 17. 

The Cathedral of St. Helena was among numerous buildings and vehicles that were spray-painted with symbols and words, police said Monday.

Officers were still responding to calls for service concerning the criminal mischief, Helena police Lt. Cory Bailey said in an email that was sent at 10:50 a.m. He said no damage estimate or the number of vehicles/buildings that were marked was available.

Court documents state the text messages strongly indicate that Chapman was at the cathedral and participated in the damage done to the property. One text message was sent immediately after an onlooker yelled at them for allegedly spray-painting the cathedral and they fled the area. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chapman was later located and brought to the Lewis and Clark County Justice Center for an interview. During that interview, Chapman allegedly confessed to spray-painting the cathedral along with other locations on the morning of May 17.  He admitted to spray-painting signs, buildings and cars throughout the night and he admitted to breaking the window of a vehicle on Feb. 17. 

Durbin W. Tabb

Durbin W. Tabb

The vandalism on the cathedral sparked outrage in the Helena community. The historic church was vandalized with several anti-religious statements and sustained damage valued between $3,000 and $5,000, according to police.

Chapman is expected to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to HPD police Lt. Cory Bailey, the investigation is still active and detectives are trying to identify all of the people involved. 

2 comments
1
0
0
1
7

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News