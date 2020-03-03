Resentencing doesn't reduce punishment for Helena man in child rape case

"There has to be some kind of message sent out for these kinds of actions," Reynolds said, adding that such crimes are more frequent in the community than he ever thought possible. "I can't go home and put my head on my pillow at night thinking that I allowed that sort of behavior to go without significant consequences."

Like they did during previous hearings, the victims and their mothers described intense emotional scarring from the abuse, but also bullying that followed media coverage of Fettig’s charges. One mother told the court in 2018 she was only willing to accept the plea to protect her daughter from continued public attention and news coverage.

One of the mothers read a statement prepared by one of the victims. The victim was present at Tuesday's hearing but was so overcome with emotions that she was unable to read her remarks.

"You didn't just sexually abuse me, you frightened me," the mother said, reading the words of her daughter, who went on to describe a household in frequent turmoil caused by Fettig's violent outbursts. "I became distant. I am constantly fearful someone is going to hurt me."

The mother also read her own statement to the court.

"You've given my daughters a life sentence," she said. "Do you believe you deserve to be free in 10 years?"