Resentencing doesn't reduce punishment for Helena man in child rape case

A Helena man who pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in 2018 was resentenced Tuesday, but he did not receive a reduced punishment.
Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge James Reynolds originally sentenced Cody Kyle Fettig, who was 31 years old at the time of his 2017 arrest, to 100 years in Montana State Prison with eligibility for parole after 25 years.
The 2017 Montana Legislature reduced the minimum mandatory sentencing from 25 years to 10 years for such cases. Fettig's defense attorney appealed to the Montana Supreme Court, claiming Reynolds had not followed the new statute. It was the Supreme Court's decision to send the sentencing back to Reynolds, who handed down the same sentence Tuesday afternoon.
"I think the sentence that I imposed previously was an appropriate sentence, statute aside," Reynolds said from the bench Tuesday. "It was an appropriate sentence, and I'm going to reimpose it in all of its terms."
Fettig was originally charged with eight crimes involving sexual abuse of children but pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent as part of a plea deal. He was initially accused of sexually abusing three children over the course of six to seven years.
The judge said that because of the length of time Fettig's sexual abuse of children persisted and that the scope of his crimes broadened over the seven or more years, the judge felt that he poses a significant threat to the community and opted to hand down a harsher sentence than the mandatory minimum.
"There has to be some kind of message sent out for these kinds of actions," Reynolds said, adding that such crimes are more frequent in the community than he ever thought possible. "I can't go home and put my head on my pillow at night thinking that I allowed that sort of behavior to go without significant consequences."
Like they did during previous hearings, the victims and their mothers described intense emotional scarring from the abuse, but also bullying that followed media coverage of Fettig’s charges. One mother told the court in 2018 she was only willing to accept the plea to protect her daughter from continued public attention and news coverage.
One of the mothers read a statement prepared by one of the victims. The victim was present at Tuesday's hearing but was so overcome with emotions that she was unable to read her remarks.
"You didn't just sexually abuse me, you frightened me," the mother said, reading the words of her daughter, who went on to describe a household in frequent turmoil caused by Fettig's violent outbursts. "I became distant. I am constantly fearful someone is going to hurt me."
The mother also read her own statement to the court.
"You've given my daughters a life sentence," she said. "Do you believe you deserve to be free in 10 years?"
Fettig's younger brother and older sister also gave statements to the court in support of their sibling and his recent efforts to turn his life around. Since his incarceration, Fettig said he has attended a weekly Bible study and conducted Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with fellow inmates.
His brother, Colton Fettig, said his brother's story reminded him of one from his military deployment to the Middle East.
Colton Fettig said he had heard of a Marine killed while on patrol. After his unit chased away the enemy, they found one attempting to surrender.
"(The commanding officer decided) to not do what would come so naturally," he said. "That stuck with me because it was a way of dealing with something beyond just what our instincts would push us toward."
He said that insurgent went on to identify locations of weapons caches and improvised explosives. He pleaded for similar sympathy for his brother.