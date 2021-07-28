 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rape and kidnapping charges dropped against Helena man
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Rape and kidnapping charges dropped against Helena man

{{featured_button_text}}
Faralyn Clint Feather Jr.

Faralyn Clint Feather Jr.

Rape and kidnapping charges were dropped against a 39-year-old Helena man following his arraignment in district court.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Faralyn Clint Feather Jr. was originally charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of felony aggravated kidnapping, felony partner or family member assault (fifth offense), misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, felony criminal distribution of meth and felony possession of meth. After his arraignment in the court of Judge Christopher Abbott, only the misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and felony meth possession charges remain. 

Feather was arrested on May 29. At that time, a woman told police that Feather had kidnapped her and held her in a hotel room for multiple days. 

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher said authorities now believe the "victim's report was false as to the circumstances leading to her involvement with the defendant."

If convicted on the possession charge, Feather could face five years in prison and a fine of $5,000. A jury trial for feather has been set for Dec. 6. 

0 comments
0
0
2
1
6

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News