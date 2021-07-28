Rape and kidnapping charges dropped against Helena man

Rape and kidnapping charges were dropped against a 39-year-old Helena man following his arraignment in district court.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Faralyn Clint Feather Jr. was originally charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of felony aggravated kidnapping, felony partner or family member assault (fifth offense), misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, felony criminal distribution of meth and felony possession of meth. After his arraignment in the court of Judge Christopher Abbott, only the misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and felony meth possession charges remain.

Feather was arrested on May 29. At that time, a woman told police that Feather had kidnapped her and held her in a hotel room for multiple days.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher said authorities now believe the "victim's report was false as to the circumstances leading to her involvement with the defendant."

If convicted on the possession charge, Feather could face five years in prison and a fine of $5,000. A jury trial for feather has been set for Dec. 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.