A woman who at one time served as a state assistant attorney general was sentenced Thursday to the maximum of 20 years in the Montana Women’s Prison for one felony count of aggravated assault against her infant who was under 3 years old.

“There was a zealous defense here, and the jury made its determinations. There’s no reason for me to reject those determinations,” Lewis and Clark 1st Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley said.

Katherine Proctor, of Helena, will receive credit for serving time in jail from Dec. 15, 2022, to April 20. She will have no unsupervised visits with her child, and she owes the court around $130 in various fees. She will be subject to DNA testing.

Proctor, 39, was found guilty on Dec. 15 after a nine-day trial in front of Seeley. On Jan. 13, Proctor filed a motion for a new trial alleging “improper and unconstitutional testimony regarding (her) seeking legal counsel and disclosure of a joint defense agreement and Mr. Proctor’s sharing of expert expenses, improper or unfairly prejudicial impeachment of a defense witness, admission of testimony derived from cell phone data that was outside the scope of the warrant regarding the cellphones seized from (her) and Mr. Proctor, incomplete trial transcripts and cumulative error,” according to the motion. On April 3, the court denied the motion for a new trial.

“The evidence in this case was so horrific that when I spoke to jurors, people in my office spoke to jurors after the trial, long after the trial, in the last month, they’re still struggling with all of the evidence that they observed,” said Mary Barry, chief criminal deputy county attorney for Lewis and Clark County. “They have a hard time getting past what they heard.”

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office detectives were contacted Sept. 29, 2021, by Child Protective Services regarding a baby girl brought in by her parents, the mom being Proctor, to St. Peter’s Health who was possibly being abused. A CT scan showed the child wasn’t getting enough oxygen to their brain.

The infant was air transported to Logan Health Children’s in Kalispell where medical staff found there was bleeding in between the brain and the skull, a tear in the brain, bleeding from the vessels of the retina, rib fractures, a broken toe and a neck injury secondary to severe non-accidental/abusive trauma, according to court reports.

Multiple photos of the baby’s injuries were found on Proctor’s phone, dating back to June 28, 2021.

The state asked for the maximum of 20 years, citing the fact that at trial, there was testimony from specialists that this was the “worst case of child abuse ever seen,” according to the state’s sentencing memorandum filed on April 18. The abuse started when the infant was around 1 month old and lasted until the infant was around 4 months old, according to court reports. The infant is alive, but the level of her recovery isn’t certain.

“There doesn’t seem to be any acceptance in any of these letters of support or anywhere that this is irreparable damage,” said Barry. “There’s no recognition of the fundamental difference forever in (the infant’s) quality of life.”

The defense brought in about 15 character witnesses for Proctor. Common things mentioned were of Proctor being “calm” and “kind,” and many of the witnesses stated that even though Proctor was convicted, they didn’t believe she committed or could commit the abuse.

The prosecution stated that there hasn't been a showing of empathy or remorse from Proctor for her child’s condition. The defense argued that Proctor didn’t show empathy or remorse because she didn’t commit the crimes.

Proctor read a statement she wrote to the court, starting off by stating her innocence.

“I want you to know that I did not abuse or assault my daughter,” Proctor said. “This story you heard about me shaking her is not true and it only exists in the imagination of the prosecution. I have never done anything intentionally or purposefully or deliberately to harm her, and I love her with every fabric of my being, and I’ve never touched her with anything other than love in my heart.”

The defense stated that when reading through the trial transcript, they couldn’t find a place where the prosecution actually proved that it was Proctor who harmed the infant. The defense noted how if the child was injured, why was the baby not constantly crying and why did many people describe the infant as a “happy baby.” The third point the defense brought up is that in the transcript, the repeated use of the phrase “criminal defense lawyers” may have “had an effect on the jury.”

“They’re looking at reasons for her to do something that needs a criminal defense lawyer, ergo she must be guilty,” said Scott Albers, the defense’s attorney. “There was no reason for her to put that into the argument other than to trigger those reactions.”

Seeley reminded the court that this was a “circumstantial case,” and there are two kinds of evidence: direct and circumstantial.

“Neither is given less weight than the other, and you can certainly be convicted on circumstantial evidence,” said Seeley. “No one witnessed you shake (the infant) or strike (the infant). No one saw anyone strike or shake (the infant), but there was powerful circumstantial evidence that she was the victim of nonaccidental trauma. You were the caregiver who had access to that child throughout the time frames. You photographed the injuries. You were aware of the injuries.”

Proctor previously worked as an assistant attorney general, a title given to a number of prosecutors and other attorneys for the state. She resigned from this position in June, said a spokesman for the Montana Attorney General's Office.

“What you have seen is an expectation that the defendant be treated differently,” said Barry. “From the start of this case, she has used her status as a shield from the justice system.”

Barry cited Proctor's refusal to get fingerprinted and booked, which is required of every defendant charged with a felony crime in Montana. She stated that the excuse given was it would be damaging to Proctor's reputation as an attorney. Seeley ordered Proctor to get fingerprinted and booked, and she did.

“Her being a prosecutor, a great rancher should not be a positive factor -- it should be an aggravating factor,” said Barry. “She knew better. She had access to help. She should not get leniency because she was a member of the bar in Montana. We hold ourselves to higher standards, not lower.”