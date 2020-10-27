 Skip to main content
Police detain man wielding machete outside Helena Burger King
A man wielding a machete outside a Helena Burger King restaurant was placed into protective custody by police Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers from several local and state agencies responded to the Burger King on Prospect Avenue around 2:20 p.m. and spent about an hour negotiating with with the man to put the machete away, the Helena Police Department reported. When the man was unarmed, officers tackled him to the ground and detained him.

Authorities determined he was experiencing a mental health crisis and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

No criminal charges were filed and no injuries were reported.

