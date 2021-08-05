Plea deal offered to East Helena brothers in Capitol breach

A federal judge on Thursday set an Oct. 1 status hearing for two East Helena brothers accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., after a prosecutor said a plea offer had been made and that officials had gathered more materials and surveillance evidence against the defendants.

U.S. Prosecutor Hava Arin Levenson Mirell told U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly that defendants Jerod and Joshua Hughes had an early September deadline to decide on the offers.

On Jan. 6, a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a historic second time for inciting the rioters. A House panel is looking into the attack.

Mirell said prosecutors had received more materials and surveillance footage and had made defense attorneys aware of the new information. She did not say what the plea offers were or what was included in the new information.

Kelly, a judge for the federal court in the District of Columbia, then set an Oct. 1 status hearing.