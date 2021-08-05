Plea deal offered to East Helena brothers in Capitol breach

A federal judge on Thursday set an Oct. 1 status hearing for two East Helena brothers accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., after a prosecutor said a plea offer had been made and that officials had gathered more materials and surveillance evidence against the defendants.
U.S. Prosecutor Hava Arin Levenson Mirell told U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly that defendants Jerod and Joshua Hughes had an early September deadline to decide on the offers.
On Jan. 6, a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a historic second time for inciting the rioters. A House panel is looking into the attack.
Mirell said prosecutors had received more materials and surveillance footage and had made defense attorneys aware of the new information. She did not say what the plea offers were or what was included in the new information.
Kelly, a judge for the federal court in the District of Columbia, then set an Oct. 1 status hearing.
“I think it is reasonable to think that when we come back in 60 days ... all sorts of things might happen, but I think it’s reasonable for parties to have a pretty good idea as to whether we will be moving to trial or moving to a plea in 60 days, especially given this case ... has been pending for quite a while,” he said in the hearing that was held via telephone and online.
Palmer Hoovestal, a Helena-based attorney representing Joshua Hughes, said he needed time to review the new information and talk with his client.
"We need to discuss it, we need to negotiate," he said.
Jonathan Zucker, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney for Jerod Hughes, said he also had not seen the new evidence.
"We don't know what we haven't seen because we haven't seen it," he said.
Zucker said he also planned to file documents to have some of the claims dismissed.
Among the nine counts the Hughes brothers each face are civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress and destruction of government property. The counts are listed as felonies.
The brothers had turned themselves over to law enforcement shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. They were then incarcerated, pleaded not guilty and released from custody in April pending trial. Joshua Hughes was 37 at the time of his arrest and Jerod Hughes was 36.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has said the Hughes brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” that day, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.
The brothers followed a man who pursued Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs and later found their way to the Senate floor, prosecutors said.
They have said they have no association with political groups of any kind and have never attended a rally for President Donald Trump. But when the president called “all patriots” to Washington, they decided to attend and then go sightseeing.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.