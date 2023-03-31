One of two juveniles allegedly involved in the early morning series of shots fired that occurred March 24 on several streets near the Helena Middle School will be tried as an adult in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court, according to documents filed Friday.

Lorenzo Ryder Deserly, 17, has been charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon and six felony counts of criminal endangerment for shooting at multiple residences with a friend, according to documents filed by the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's office.

Investigators determined that at least five houses and one garage were struck by about 40 bullets total. Multiple bullets went through these houses, striking kitchen cabinets, living rooms, bathrooms and more waking residents or causing them to lay down on the floor in fear, court documents stated. Many of the residents saw two boys passing their residences and one heard a shooter say something about having just shot a house.

Around 4 a.m. on March 24, officers responded to the 1000 block of Billings Avenue for multiple reports of gunshots being fired, according to court documents. The first complainant stated that they heard 10 gunshots from Billings Avenue and then in the alleyway before they saw two people running north.

There were multiple other callers hearing gunfire near Townsend Avenue, Helena Middle School, Loose Caboose Casino and more. One caller stated that one of the “kids” was wearing a red shirt and no boots, court documents stated.

Officers spotted two juvenile boys walking northeast on Bedford Street near East Lyndale Avenue. One of the boys, 15, was wearing a red shirt and holding a firearm, authorities said. The boys started running, and officers ordered them to stop and drop the weapon. The boy dropped the firearm and then was ordered to the ground alongside the other boy, who was identified as Deserly.

The 15-year-old had blood on his clothing. While officers were placing him in handcuffs, they noticed a severe injury to his left pinky. Emergency medical services transported the boy to the hospital due to a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.

The rifle had blood all over it. Authorities noted that both boys “appeared highly intoxicated.”

The 15-year-old boy told a detective he found a bag with a gun and a bottle of whiskey inside. He called the gun a “trap” and claimed he didn’t know where he found it. The gun, which police said was an AR-15, was later determined to be stolen from Great Falls, said officials.

The boy admitted to shooting the gun but said he wasn’t sure if he had the gun the whole time or if he and Deserly were taking turns. The boy wouldn’t answer questions about the wound to his pinky and protested that “law enforcement needed to be respectful towards him and get the information they need quickly,” according to court reports.

The detective spoke with medical staff who treated him. They said eh told them that he had his fingers over the top of the foregrip of the gun and that his pinky was hanging over the front of the muzzle when he fired off rounds.

Based on evidence, detectives determined the shootings started on the 1000 block of Missoula Avenue, striking two houses and a utility trailer. Then, the shooters fired several rounds through a garage and garage parking pad on the 1000 block of Billings Avenue where the boy’s finger was located.

They crossed through a yard on the 1000 block of Townsend Avenue and continued to the 1000 block of Livingston Avenue, where it appeared they tried to open a door. Casings and additional blood droplets were observed through a yard on the 1100 block of Idaho Avenue before the blood went into an alleyway, according to court documents.

The blood trail led north through a yard of the 1000 block of North Davis Street then to the 1200 block of North Idaho Avenue. The boys were located a short distance away at the 900 block of East Lyndale Avenue.

Law enforcement stated that no other guns were located in the area, but the investigation is ongoing.

Assault with a weapon is punishable with a fine of up to $50,000 and 20 years in prison. Each criminal endangerment charge can bring a $50,000 and 10 years in prison.

Deserly has been placed on a "no bond" hold. Both teens are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Great Falls. Deserly is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The other juvenile will be prosecuted by the Cascade County Attorney's Office as he lives in their jurisdiction, an official with the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's office said.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.