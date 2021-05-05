 Skip to main content
One injured in reported accidental shooting near Helena
A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday after authorities received a report that he accidentally discharged a firearm in a restaurant parking lot near Helena.

The caller told dispatchers the man was attempting to clean the firearm in the parking lot at Grub Stake on Lincoln Road when the gun went off. 

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. 

Additional information was not immediately available. 

