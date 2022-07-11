One dead, one injured in Helena shooting; suspect arrested

A Helena man was arrested after a girl was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a home in the 800 block of Orange Street, police said.

Tony Louis Valez, 65, was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of one count of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

Police were called to the home around 5 p.m. after Valez called 911 to report that he had shot at people who were trying to assault him, the Helena Police Department reported in a press release. Someone else in the home called 911 and reported a woman was shot, the release says.

Police at the scene immediately attended to a girl with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, the release says.

A woman with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was in stable condition Sunday evening, the release says.

Police said others involved in the incident indicated that the suspect also shot at a man, who was not injured.

“This shooting was an isolated incident and occurred at the residence,” the press release says. “Police were able to locate the male responsible for the shooting quickly as he was still at the residence, and we do not believe there was any threat to the Community.”

The name of the deceased will not be released until the family has been notified, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing and will continue Monday, the release says.