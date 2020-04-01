Officials reducing Helena jail population amid COVID-19 concerns

The local courts are also adjusting their strategies to help keep the number of incarcerated people as low as possible.

The pretrial services program in place for about a year requires the justice of the peace to see those arrested for felonies on the following day, and Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher said in an email that "most non-violent defendants are being released to supervision by pretrial supervision or probation" within that time frame.

Gallagher said the majority of offenses are drug-related, whether it's possession or property crimes to fund drug addictions, and these are the types of offenders who can be kept out of jail.

"Pretrial Services is not testing folks for drugs and probation isn’t doing much monitoring of probationers either," Gallagher said in an email. "(S)o those released from jail are not being sent back to jail because they aren’t being monitored if they use."

Back inside Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, Hughes said he is concerned for everyone there, employees and detainees alike.

"We just ask that (a law enforcement agent) think twice about if they really need to bring that person to jail," he said.

