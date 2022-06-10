Officials identify Helena girl struck and killed along Canyon Ferry Road

Officials on Friday released the name of the 10-year-old Helena girl who died Thursday evening after a pickup truck swerved off the roadway and hit her as she stood next to her bicycle along Canyon Ferry Road.

Addelyn Selvig was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the emergency room of St. Peter’s Health, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.

He said when emergency responders arrived at the Canyon Ferry Road and Bannack Drive crash scene shortly after receiving the call at 4:50 p.m., they found her father and others performing CPR on the child.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa said Selvig was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was westbound on Canyon Ferry Road.

Villa said the pickup quickly came up on another vehicle that had slowed down to make a turn, and the driver of the truck took evasive action by swerving off the road. The truck went into a ditch, and when it came up it hit Selvig, who was with two others and had climbed off her bicycle while waiting for the other vehicle to turn.

The impact of the truck threw her for “quite a distance,” Villa said.

No one else was injured, officials said.

Villa said no citations have been issued and that neither speed nor alcohol nor drugs are suspected in the crash. She said the crash report would be forwarded to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.

The fatal crash took place about six miles east of the Helena Regional Airport.

Dutton said the sheriff’s office has offered its condolences to the family.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

