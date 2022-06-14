Oct. 31 trial date set for man accused of threatening attack on Helena High

An Oct. 31 trial date was set Tuesday for a Helena man accused of making threats to attack Helena High School. Police later found several weapons and explosives in his possession.

Logan Pallister appeared in court for his arraignment before Special Master John Bacino, who entered a not guilty plea on Pallister’s behalf and set the trial date, which will be on Halloween. He will appear before 1st Judicial District Court Judge Chris Abbott.

Pallister, 23, appeared in court from the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on a television screen via Zoom. The courtroom overlooks Broadway Street and the multiplex building where Pallister lived, which police searched for explosives on May 31.

The courthouse was not evacuated during the search of Pallister’s home.

He faces six charges, including two felony counts of intimidation, felony possession of explosives, felony possession of a silencer, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor sexual assault. His bond was set earlier at $750,000.

Pallister kept his answers to Bacino mostly to one-word replies, saying that he understood the charges and received a copy of his rights.

According to police, Pallister told witnesses he idolized and would reenact the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in which two teen gunmen killed 12 students and one teacher before killing themselves, according to a document filed in Justice Court. He allegedly talked of carrying out a mass shooting at Helena High School. His arrest came a week after a teen gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers.

It was not known if Pallister had a connection to Helena High School. On his Facebook page he states he attended Jefferson High School in Boulder and lists Jefferson City as where he lives.

Pallister was arrested May 31 in front of his residence. Helena police said he had eight firearms, including three semi-automatic rifles and five handguns.

Pallister told a witness he was going to make bombs to use in a school and showed her the bombs on May 30. The witness said the bombs looked similar to mini-propane bottles, but all silver and with a fuse about 4-6 inches long.

He threatened to kill her if she told anyone, police said.

Officers said they found what they thought were homemade explosive devices and materials to make such devices in his vehicle. Some of the firearms found had threaded barrels capable of being used for a silencer.

Officers said they found photos posted on websites of Pallister holding weapons. In one of the photos he was wearing a black trench coat. Officers said this backed up the statement by the witness that Pallister was mimicking the Columbine shooters who were sometimes known as the “Trench Coat Mafia.”

Helena Public Schools was notified of the investigation and the arrest early May 31. The school district did not lock down any buildings, as law enforcement said there was no threat to the community at that time, school officials said.

East Helena Public Schools were temporarily placed on "secure" status early May 31 as part of the school district's standard response protocol. All students and staff were kept inside secure buildings until the secure order was lifted around 9:10 a.m.

Police said they had dealt with Pallister in 2020, when he was carrying several firearms and had guns in a duffel bag in his vehicle. They said that in 2019 he pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon in a local grocery store and openly carrying a TEC-9-style weapon while concealing a semi-automatic pistol beneath his coat.

