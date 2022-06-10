Nothing dangerous found after Helena business reports bomb threat

A Helena-area business reported a bomb threat Thursday evening, but law enforcement did not find anything dangerous during a search of the building.

Undersheriff Brent Colbert said the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a bomb threat at Broadwater Hot Springs and Fitness on Highway 12 west of Helena a little after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The business reported that a note written on a napkin that was found in a locker stated there was a bomb somewhere in the building, he said.

Colbert said law enforcement did not find anything suspicious in the building, and no suspects have been identified.

