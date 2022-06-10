 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Nothing dangerous found after Helena business reports bomb threat

  • 0

A Helena-area business reported a bomb threat Thursday evening, but law enforcement did not find anything dangerous during a search of the building.

Undersheriff Brent Colbert said the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a bomb threat at Broadwater Hot Springs and Fitness on Highway 12 west of Helena a little after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The business reported that a note written on a napkin that was found in a locker stated there was a bomb somewhere in the building, he said.

Colbert said law enforcement did not find anything suspicious in the building, and no suspects have been identified.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Daily life miserable due to intense fighting in the Donbas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News