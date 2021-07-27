Not-guilty plea entered on behalf of Helena Valley quarter-horse breeders

A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of three Helena Valley quarter-horse breeders charged with felony aggravated abuse of animals.

A special master entered the plea on behalf of Robert, Alan and Clayton Erickson, who were officially arraigned Tuesday in the courtroom of Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott. Following the entry of that plea, the defendants were assigned to Judge Kathy Seeley for trial purposes.

A final pre-trial conference date was set for Nov. 4, 2021, and a jury trial is set for Nov. 29, 2021, in Seeley's courtroom.

According to court documents, the state has compiled a list of about 40 potential witnesses for the case. If convicted, each defendant faces a possibility of two years imprisonment and fines totaling $2,500.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Erickson and his two sons ran a quarter-horse breeding operation in the Helena Valley. The operation was raided by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on June 1, and nearly 60 horses were seized by deputies, a U.S. Forest Service ranger and a Department of Livestock employee.