Not-guilty plea entered on behalf of Helena Valley quarter-horse breeders

A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of three Helena Valley quarter-horse breeders charged with felony aggravated abuse of animals.
A special master entered the plea on behalf of Robert, Alan and Clayton Erickson, who were officially arraigned Tuesday in the courtroom of Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott. Following the entry of that plea, the defendants were assigned to Judge Kathy Seeley for trial purposes.
A final pre-trial conference date was set for Nov. 4, 2021, and a jury trial is set for Nov. 29, 2021, in Seeley's courtroom.
According to court documents, the state has compiled a list of about 40 potential witnesses for the case. If convicted, each defendant faces a possibility of two years imprisonment and fines totaling $2,500.
Robert Erickson and his two sons ran a quarter-horse breeding operation in the Helena Valley. The operation was raided by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on June 1, and nearly 60 horses were seized by deputies, a U.S. Forest Service ranger and a Department of Livestock employee.
According to court documents, a vet scored 58 of the horses as underweight and said 19 of them had hooves that were severely overgrown. Many of the horses were reported as being infested with lice and at least five had abdominal hernias.
According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, the horses were moved from the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds to an undisclosed location about a month ago to accommodate the Last Chance Stampede and Fair that starts this week.
"Due to previous circumstances of people feeding the horses food that is not in their diet, we are not disclosing the location they are being boarded," he said.
After the horses were moved, Dutton had the stalls at the fairgrounds cleaned for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Because the horses had not been vaccinated, it was a concern for the PRCA. However, Dutton said the community has been very helpful in caring for these animals.
"We do appreciate the donations of hay as it is in short supply right now. We understand hay is as valuable as gold," Dutton said. "The community has been wonderful."