Lewis and Clark County’s 1st Judicial District Court is cracking down on those trying to skip out of jury duty without a proper excuse.

“In my talking with judges in the 1st Judicial District, it sounds like jurors do not traditionally show up in Lewis and Clark County, and that is such bad news,” Dawson County 7th Judicial District Judge Olivia Rieger said Thursday. “It could be you or a family member, your daughter or son, your mother or father, your cousin, your best friend who needs to sit in one of these chairs. People need to show up for jury service.”

Notices were sent out to more than 35 Lewis and Clark County residents for having missed jury duty for a civil case without an approved excuse. They appeared in front of Rieger, who was sitting in via Zoom for Lewis and Clark County district judges who recused themselves or were substituted.

In the end, 19 residents appeared in person in 1st Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley’s courtroom. Some of the 35 were excused while others simply did not show up for a second official court summoning. The present residents cited illness, travel, a change in address, mail issues and more as to why they didn’t appear for jury duty.

“It’s very important in both civil and criminal matters that we have jurors who represent juries of our peers,” Rieger said. “... If you were a person who had a civil lawsuit or you were a person who had a criminal case filed against you, you would want jurors to appear who are there to listen and take the situation seriously."

Rieger highlighted a state law the Montana Legislature passed in the 1930s that made it so people had to pay a fine of $50 for not appearing for jury service. She highlighted that with inflation over the years, that would be about a $1,500 fine today. The fine is still $50 today.

In the end, Rieger didn’t impose a fine on anyone present at the hearing.

“I hope you tell your friends, family members and colleagues that if they get called for jury service, that they need to stay in touch with the clerk of court,” Rieger said. “... Everyone is employed, right? The most common request is ‘I have to work,’ but it’s a privilege to serve on a jury.”

A judge has to officially sign off to excuse a person from jury duty. If people cannot make jury duty, they can call or email the courts with their reasoning and provide documents such as a travel itinerary or doctor’s note to get an excuse from the judge.

Farrah Looney, Seeley’s clerk of court, said Lewis and Clark County residents get notified of jury service two weeks before the trial and again the Wednesday the week before.

Looney said that for the average criminal court case, the court would pull from a juror pool of 80 people. Recently, they’ve had to make the juror pools bigger because of people not showing up. The average pool of jurors for the court is now around 100 people, with major cases having a pool of 250-300 jurors just to “compensate the difference for those who won’t show.”