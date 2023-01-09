New year brings new sheriffs to Jefferson and Broadwater counties

There’s a new sheriff in Town(send), and the rest of Broadwater County.

Nick Rauser was sworn in on Dec. 30 as sheriff of Broadwater County overseeing a department of 12 deputies.

Rauser was born and raised in Townsend and was transferred back in 2017. He currently lives in the same house he was raised in.

“When I first started this career, I never envisioned this, but God had a different plan and it’s where I ended up,” said Rauser. “... Once I came home, I thought it would be a way to give back to the place that kind of helped shape and direct who I am today.”

Rauser has been in law enforcement for about 14 and a half years and was a captain before he ran for sheriff and won. Throughout his career, he’s also been a patrol sergeant, deputy/coroner and a detective.

Some of his main goals are getting a school resource officer for the schools and having a better presence at the schools, focusing on retention in his department and dealing with the nationwide drug problems.

Rauser highlighted that the ups and downs of the job involve “seeing people on their best days and on their worst days.” He says the bond between his fellow law enforcers is something not often found in other fields.

Rauser took over the title of sheriff from Wynn Meehan, who retired on Dec. 30.

“I told (Rauser) good luck, and I’m a phone call away,” said Meehan. “The thing is, Nick is a hometown kid. He grew up here, graduated here. He worked for me when I was a captain and started out in the detention center. I’ve known Nick for a long time, so it’s not a tough bridge to cross.”

Meehan spent 26 years in law enforcement, and 22 of those years were with the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. For the past seven years, he has served as sheriff after his predecessor Brenda Ludwig retired.

Some of the accomplishments Meehan is most proud of from his time serving is creating a more transparent department, starting social media pages to keep people informed, starting the program lunch with a cop at schools, starting a mental health peer-to-peer program and securing a five-year public safety levy which raises a little over $700,000 each year for the office.

“Walking out the door, the sheriff’s office has never been in that financial shape that it is today, and a lot of that comes from my undersheriff and his ability that he spent so much time working on that budget and making sure we’re where we need to be,” said Meehan. “He always told me where we were short and where we were too high, and we worked on it and got the office into good shape for further down the road.”

Meehan has many favorite memories from his time as sheriff, one being getting to play Sheriff Santa. He recalled how the year he and his wife got married, they took a child from each grade Christmas shopping with their wedding money.

While law enforcement has many positives, one of the harder parts to deal with for Meehan was being a coroner for many years. He also dealt with three employees' deaths while in office.

“Every time I pulled up to someone’s house, the first question was 'Who died?'” said Meehan. “It’s like 'Nobody died. I just saw you working in the yard and thought I’d stop and say hi.'"

Just because he’s retired doesn’t mean he’s slowing down. Meehan is starting work in late January at Watson’s Irrigation Specialists. He’s looking forward to spending time with his family and growing number of grandkids.

His hobbies will also keep him busy with a woodworking business, a taxidermy business and his farm with sheep and chicken. He’s been doing woodwork since high school when he was a teacher’s aide in carpentry classes. This year in taxidermy, he’s done about 30 deer, some elk and a bear for mounting.

“It’ll just be me,” said Meehan, “I’ve had a title when I was in the National Guard and went overseas in the military. I was a fireman and an EMT. I’ve always had a title of something, so really this is the first time in 30 years I just get to be Wynn Meehan, whatever that looks like.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has a new but familiar face as sheriff.

Sheriff Tom Grimsrud has been in law enforcement for 32 years total, with 23 of those years at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was sworn in as sheriff on Dec. 23. His first official day was Jan. 3.

“This gives me the ability to keep serving my community, but at the same time, challenging myself with new responsibilities,” said Grimsrud.

Grimsrud knew from the day he interviewed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he wanted to be sheriff there one day.

“It’s wise to look ahead and challenge yourself,” said Grimsrud. “Sheriff (Craig) Doolittle has been such an awesome sheriff to work for that whole period that none of us in the office ever considered running against him. When he decided to retire, that was the moment.”

The office is made up of about 16 people, with 14 on the road and two in administration. Grimsrud held a public swearing-in for the deputies' families on Jan. 7 so that everyone within the office could meet each other.

The district judge usually swears in elected officials, but there was a bad storm the day of Grimsrud’s swearing-in. He learned that an elected official can swear in another elected official and because he had a bunch of family and friends in town, Grimsrud asked Dori Woods, the district clerk who’s worked at the sheriff’s office for over 20 years, to swear him in.

“I was like, ‘You know, I have family here and everything is kind of set. I would love that you swear me in because we’ve known each other for so long,’” said Grimsrud.

Throughout his career in law enforcement, he’s been a lieutenant, a K-9 handler twice, chairperson of the Jefferson County DUI Task Force, chief of police and more.

Grimsrud grew up on a ranch in eastern Montana. He recharges by spending time with his family and outdoors hunting, fishing, hiking, traveling and more.

“I’ve spent 20 years going to the sheriff with problems, for advice and direction, and to be that person sitting in the sheriff’s room now, I look at that like hold on, they’re going to be coming to you for that same kind of advice, direction and information,” said Grimsrud. “I just want to make sure I do the best I can to provide that.”

Doolittle served as the sheriff of Jefferson County for 20 years and retired on Dec. 31. He’s been in law enforcement for 33 years total, and he stated that his time as sheriff was “one of the biggest honors and privileges of (his) entire life and career.”

“I made the comment to my wife one day that I should maybe run for sheriff, and she said ‘OK, let’s do it,’” said Doolittle. “So I started making phone calls, and here I am 20 years later … It’s hard to do something that long, especially law enforcement, and then one day you’re just not anymore, just pacing around the kitchen going, ‘What am I going to do today?’”

Despite the name, Doolittle did much alongside his department over the years from updating radios to be on the state system, getting new equipment for their 911 station and constant updates to the office that was built in 1986.

Doolittle spent 12 years in the National Guard before becoming a Boulder city police officer in 1989. From there, he worked as a jailer, a dispatcher, a detention officer, a deputy and an undersheriff. In 2001, he went to work as a federal law enforcement officer before coming back to Jefferson County to run for sheriff.

Doolittle noted he isn’t sure what life will be like without being on call 24 hours a day as sheriff.

“We have lots to do, I’m gonna make up for the birthday parties I missed, Thanksgivings and Christmases,” joked Doolittle.

He’s looking forward to spending time with his wife, four kids and five grandchildren and keeping busy with his two horses, two super African geese, five ducks, two labs, two cats and more projects than he knows what to do with.

“I really want to say a big huge thank you to my family, the people of Jefferson County that put their trust in me and the people who served in the sheriff’s office,” said Doolittle. “From dispatchers to detention officers to deputies to admin staff, they all did a great job and that was a part of my success, all those combined together, and I’m gonna miss it.”