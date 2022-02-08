New trial ordered for Helena man convicted in 2017 stabbing

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an attempted deliberate homicide conviction and ordered a new trial on that offense for a Helena man who was sentenced to 80 years in prison in 2019, noting the lower court erred in letting prosecutors elicit unfairly prejudicial testimony regarding the man’s explicit comments about child sexual abuse.

Andrew Pierce Lake was found guilty of stabbing another man seven times in a dispute that started in a Helena bar in March 2017.

Supreme Court Justice Dirk Sandefur wrote the opinion, filed Feb. 8, that was concurred by four other judges.

“We further hold, however, that the court erroneously allowed the State to reference and elicit testimony regarding Lake’s prior child sex abuse comments and references in an explicit and repetitive manner that was unfairly prejudicial under the circumstances in this case,” he wrote. “We therefore hereby reverse Lake’s 2019 attempted deliberate homicide conviction and remand for a new trial on that offense.”

The stabbing occurred on Fifth Avenue after Lake and another man left the bar after closing time, according to court documents. The dispute was related to comments that Lake had repeatedly made about child abuse, according to court documents. Lake told a detective that he likes to say things that shock other people and provided an example of a joke about sexually abusing a child, the documents say.

Lake testified he acted in self-defense, believing the other man was going to stab him. He stabbed the man seven times before going home, getting rid of the knife and leaving his bloody clothes in his living room, according to news reports.

Sandefur referenced Rule 403, also known as the “prejudice rule,” which states “Evidence that is relevant and admissible under other rules of evidence is nonetheless subject to exclusion if the danger of unfair prejudice substantially outweighs its relative probative value.”

He said the state “drove the proverbial truck through the crack in the door by repeatedly referencing and eliciting testimony from multiple witnesses” about Lake’s explicit comments.

“But the combination of the offensive nature, breadth, and multitude of those explicit references and characterizations was no doubt overwhelmingly prejudicial to his character regarding matters not directly at issue and without regard to probative value regarding the existence and extent of his animosity towards (the man who was stabbed),” Sandefur wrote.

He noted later that the state “exploited and emphasized that heightened focus at every available opportunity with multiple witnesses, thereby permeating and polluting the trial with repetitive and unnecessarily explicit references to a highly offensive and prejudicial subject matter that, at best, had only ancillary relevance to the facts centrally at issue in the case.”

Lake was sentenced in August 2019 to 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. He was ordered to pay $77,000 in restitution for the victim's medical bills.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.