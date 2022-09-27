New Townsend trooper among 10 sworn in Monday

Townsend has a new state trooper looking out for the area. Dietrich Lind was born in Libby, about 315 miles from his new station southeast of Helena.

Lind joined his fellow nine cadets on Monday when the Montana Highway Patrol held a graduation ceremony at the Helena Civic Center for its 10 new commissioned state troopers. Col. Steve Lavin and Attorney General Austin Knudsen were present to address the cadets before their oath taking and badge pinning.

“It is my honor to welcome these new troopers to the Montana Highway Patrol,” said Lavin. “Their dedication and hard work has not gone unrecognized. They will serve the citizens of our state with service, integrity and respect.”

Four of the other new troopers are from Montana. Jordan Barfuss from White Sulphur Springs is stationed in Culbertson. Jessica Lyles from Marion is stationed in Havre. Bogomil Mihaylov from Billings will stay in Billings. Logan Bartholomew from Miles City will stay in Miles City.

Five other cadets from out of state are joining the Montana Highway Patrol. Nathaniel Ashby from Waterford, Connecticut, is stationed in West Yellowstone. Joshua Glover from Austin is stationed in Culbertson. Justin Hanson from San Diego is stationed in Anaconda. David Thomas from Livermore, California, is stationed in Bozeman. Trevor Ward from Bellefonte, California, is stationed in Livingston.

These new troopers were selected from among the 344 applicants this hiring cycle. The Montana Highway Patrol is recruiting for trooper positions through Oct. 3. For more information, visit the DOJ website at https://dojmt.gov/.

"I'm confident that Montana's newest troopers will do an incredible job on the front lines protecting Montanans from dangerous criminals and keeping our communities safe," said Knudsen.