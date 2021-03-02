New Hampshire man charged with child rape in Helena

A 43-year-old man from Keene, New Hampshire was arrested in Helena on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a girl less than 16 years old.

Jirad Bernard Kinney is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony sexual abuse of children and two felony counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Kinney appeared before Justice of the Peace Judge Michael Swingley on Monday. Swingley set Kinney's bail at $40,000 and ordered him to have no contact with people under age 16. Kinney requested a public defender at the hearing.

Each of these crimes is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 27. On that day, Helena Police Department officer Steven Cornish was advised of a video posted to social media that depicted a juvenile smoking methamphetamine. Cornish reported he was able to confirm the juvenile's identity from prior involvements.

According to court documents, the juvenile could be seen being assisted in smoking the meth by an unknown adult male. The male was later identified by his New Hampshire driver's license as Kinney.