MT Supreme Court upholds convictions in Helena Valley double homicide

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of two men found guilty in the 2018 double homicide of a Helena Valley couple.

Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and David Muncie Taylor, 61, were killed in their home with a pocket knife and a piece of rebar on the night of March 18, 2018.

Kyle Hamm, Journey Wienke and the couple’s son Kaleb Taylor were each convicted of the homicides in Lewis and Clark County District Court. Hamm and Wienke both appealed their convictions to the Montana Supreme Court.

Court records say the trio went to the Taylors’ home in Kaleb’s truck on the night of the killings. According to the record, Hamm allegedly waited outside in the truck while Kaleb and Wienke robbed and murdered Kaleb’s parents, and then Hamm drove them to a Helena car wash where they cleaned the truck and disposed of a bloody knife blade.

Kaleb Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide and was sentenced to life in prison.

Hamm was found guilty of two counts of deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Hamm appealed his homicide convictions and the district court’s restitution award of $35,592 to Charla’s sister, who said she spent $2,370 to clean her sister’s home before it was sold and lost $33,222 after taking over day-to-day operations of her sister’s RV park from April 2018 to March 2019.

In his appeal, Hamm alleged that the state did not present sufficient evidence to support his homicide convictions. He also alleged that the jury instructions given at his trial were deficient, and that his attorneys were ineffective because they failed to request the correct jury instructions. Finally, he alleged that the district court imposed an illegal restitution award.

Hamm was charged under a state law requiring a deliberate homicide conviction if the defendant is found legally accountable for a robbery, assault with a weapon or other forcible felony causing death. In its June 28 opinion, the Supreme Court found that all of his arguments failed and noted that many of his claims were based on an incorrect reading of Montana statutes.

Wienke was found guilty of two counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Wienke appealed all of his convictions, arguing that the district court abused its discretion by admitting testimony regarding text messages and by declining to use his proposed jury instruction language regarding reasonable doubt.

In a June 14 opinion, the Supreme Court disagreed with Wienke’s arguments that the text messages were inadmissible hearsay, lacked foundation, not relevant and were unfairly prejudicial. The court also found that the instructions given to the jury “fully and fairly instruct the jury on the law applicable to the case.”