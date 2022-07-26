Montana Supreme Court rules for legion in dispute with Knudsen family

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court decision sustaining an easement to a 40-acre park in Culbertson, but reversed a court ruling as to how much in attorneys’ fees the Knudsen Family Limited Partnership would have to pay.

The ruling by Justice Jeremiah Shea found the court abused its discretion in granting attorneys' fees to the Thomas Mann Post No. 81 of the American Legion without holding an evidentiary hearing and ordered such a hearing to be held.

“The District Court did not err by determining that the undisputed facts establish the scope of the easement to provide ingress and egress to the Legion Park Parcel to Legion, its invitees, and the public,” Shea wrote. “KFLP (Knudsen Family Limited Partnership) has failed to provide any evidence that limits the scope of that easement — there is nothing in the record to support an intent of any other uses for the Access Road other than general access to Legion Park.”

District Court Judge David Cybulski ruled in 2021 in favor of the town of Culbertson and the legion in a longtime dispute involving the family of Attorney General Austin Knudsen over an easement to Legion Park along the Missouri River.

The dispute also involved the town of Culbertson and a “town strip” easement for a water pipeline that was given in 1913.

Shea said the partnership and town agreed the 1913 written easement defined the scope of the strip as a “right of way only” to the town’s water pipeline and “the right of access thereto at reasonable times and places.”

He said the District Court erred by granting summary judgment against KFLP on the town’s complaint.

"Because the parties are not in material dispute, we need not address this issue further," Shea said.

James and Edna Swindle donated a parcel of their property to the legion for use as a park in tribute to returning service members from World War II.

Cybulski ruled there was decades of use of the access route and while its use has varied, it has never ceased. He said park access for the next 70 years was along about the same route. And portions were used by the town for a utility pipeline.

In 2016, Miles Knudsen installed a locked gate over the access road to prevent public access to the park. The town and legion then filed the lawsuit in 2016.

The partnership denied the legion had an easement across its property and filed counterclaims for quiet title against Legion and the Town.

Austin Knudsen, elected attorney general in 2020, has said he is not party to the lawsuit and not a part of the partnership. Knudsen's mother, Rhonda, is now a Republican state representative for Culbertson. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

According to opencorporates.com, the partnership dissolved March 20.