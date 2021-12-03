Montana inmate confesses to 1968 slaying in Helena

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Courtney Brooke Atlas, who was convicted of killing his wife in 1983, has also admitted to the slaying of 19-year-old Pam Dorrington of Helena in 1968.

Dorrington went missing on Feb. 17, 1968, and part of her body was discovered near the boat dock at Gates of the Mountains on June 16 that year. Atlas was her landlord at the time.

Now age 79, Atlas was sentenced in 1984 to 100 years in prison without parole for murdering his wife. He was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for burning down their home, where his wife's charred body was found.

He remains incarcerated at Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton announced the breakthrough in the case during a news conference at the sheriff’s headquarters, alongside of Detectives Jess Metcalf and James Ward, who had met with Atlas two days earlier.

He described the case as a “dark cloud” that has been over Helena since 1968.

“This case has not been forgotten by this agency and members that were affected by it,” Dutton said.

Dorrington had worked at St. Peter’s Health. She was reported missing from her apartment. Months later, a torso was found in the water at Gates of the Mountain. There was clothing on the body that helped identify Dorrington, he said.

Metcalf and Ward reviewed the case file and visited Atlas. And during a four-hour conversation, Atlas confessed to the murder and provided details, such as sexually assaulting and killing her and disposing of her body, Dutton said.

He was given immunity for his confession, however he must still serve his 100 years for the 1983 murder of his wife.

Metcalf said he and Ward both have daughters and so this case really struck home. He said it was a cold case in the department that needed more work. They had run out of leads and talked with family and the county attorney, they offered Atlas immunity.

Dutton said it was the “right thing to do,” adding the 53-year-old crime has haunted neighbors and family.

“He is already in there for life, he is not getting out,” he said.

Dutton said Atlas told the deputies to offer his condolences to the family, which was little consolation.

“I have to tell you as a sheriff, I was excited,” he said. “I was excited that as a team we were able to solve this.”

Atlas has always been the main suspect, authorities said.

Metcalf said Atlas did not want to talk about Dorrington and added he did think Atlas had much “remorse” for the death

Dutton said Atlas said he has found God, knows he is in for life and “confession is good for the soul.”

Dorrington’s brother, Jeff, said he did not know if he would live long enough to see his sister’s murder solved.

“Every day, for 53 years, there hasn’t been a day I haven’t thought about Pam,” he said. “This has really brought some closure and relief.”

He thanked people from 1968 until now, saying they never let her death fall off their radar.

