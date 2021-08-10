Montana Highway Patrol moves into new Boulder headquarters

The Montana Highway Patrol began its move from its longtime Helena headquarters to its new home in Boulder this week, marking what Sgt. Jay Nelson called "a historic moment" for the law enforcement agency.
The move marks the end of an era for MHP. The rented space at 2550 Prospect Avenue has been the home of MHP since 1996, and the organization has been headquartered in Helena since its inception 86 years ago.
"I started my career in that old building. I went there for my interview," Nelson said. "It's a change, but at the same time it's a breath of fresh air."
The 48-acre facility in Boulder is the former home of the Montana Developmental Center, but has gone largely unused since 2018. The MDC was founded back in 1893 and up until 2018 served around 50 individuals and employed 250. The only individuals still using the facility are 11 who are served by the Intensive Behavior Center, which the Department of Public Health and Human Services says are unable to be served safely in Montana's communities.
The facility features a 30,000-square-foot administration building, housing, warehouses and dozes of other buildings. The administration building alone is four times the size of the former Helena MHP headquarters. According to Nelson, his new office is six to seven times larger than the one he had in Helena.
Phase one of the project is currently underway and mainly involves the takeover of the administration building. Currently 20 to 25 permanent staff, both uniformed and civilian, will be housed in the facility.
Nelson said old records, evidence and other items that were previously held in off-site storage units can now be kept in a climate-controlled area on the Boulder campus. He said it took four semi-truck loads to move everything from the Helena facility to Boulder.
However, not everything made the transition. Nelson said some older materials the MHP is no longer required to keep were thrown away, namely VHS tapes.
As far as construction, the only changes so far involve a change to secure doors at the entrance to the administration building and a glass barrier between visitors and the receptionists. Other parts of the phase-one transition include bringing over the facility that fits radios to patrol vehicles. That facility is currently located on Euclid Avenue in Helena, but a space with large bay doors has been assigned to it on the Boulder campus.
Phase two of the project will involve preparing the facility for the MHP academy. Nelson said the facility can house 32 individuals at a time and there is adequate space for training programs.
"The space and opportunities here are immense," Nelson said. "Not only for training our guys, but working with other agencies. Nothing has been done yet, but the possibilities are huge."
Nelson said being able to do the training at the Boulder campus is more cost effective, as MHP has spent upwards of $65,000 per year on hotel rooms for troopers and trainees in the past. The facility also features a cafeteria and kitchen area, which could be used to provide meals to those staying at the facility. The campus will expand to more MHP operations as the budget allows.
The MHP has been vocal about the fiscal responsibility of moving from a rented space to a state-owed space. Officials say it will save taxpayers significant money on MHP operations.
"I think the biggest boon is being able to spread your wings. You look around and see everyone is smiling," Nelson said. "Not that everyone was frowning at the old facility, but having so much space is so beneficial."
The rate at which the facility expands will undoubtedly come down to conversations between MHP Col. Steve Lavin and Attorney General Austin Knudsen. In the meantime, there will be growing pains for the MHP staff, but the new facility provides lots of opportunities for the organization.
According to officials from Knudsen's office, he said the move will improve MHP's ability to carry out its critical public safety mission. MHP left a cramped office in Helena that was outgrown years ago for a multi-acre facility that will provide adequate office space for employees and storage for records, uniforms and equipment that was not possible in Helena, according to Knudsen.
Knudsen said he is hopeful that MHP's advanced academy will move from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy to the Boulder headquarters. He said it will free up much-needed space for law enforcement agencies to send their officers to basic training programs at MLEA and ultimately will get more Montana law enforcement officers trained on the job.
The Attorney General's office also noted that the executive protection detail and Capitol police will all remain in Helena.
"The Boulder community has really embraced the MHP with open arms," Nelson said. "You can't help but sort of envision the future and all the possibilities this place holds."
The facility will officially be open to the public on Monday, Aug. 16.