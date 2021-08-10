Montana Highway Patrol moves into new Boulder headquarters

Nelson said being able to do the training at the Boulder campus is more cost effective, as MHP has spent upwards of $65,000 per year on hotel rooms for troopers and trainees in the past. The facility also features a cafeteria and kitchen area, which could be used to provide meals to those staying at the facility. The campus will expand to more MHP operations as the budget allows.

The MHP has been vocal about the fiscal responsibility of moving from a rented space to a state-owed space. Officials say it will save taxpayers significant money on MHP operations.

"I think the biggest boon is being able to spread your wings. You look around and see everyone is smiling," Nelson said. "Not that everyone was frowning at the old facility, but having so much space is so beneficial."

The rate at which the facility expands will undoubtedly come down to conversations between MHP Col. Steve Lavin and Attorney General Austin Knudsen. In the meantime, there will be growing pains for the MHP staff, but the new facility provides lots of opportunities for the organization.