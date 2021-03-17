Missoula doctor accused of raping and sexually assaulting patients in Helena

A 58-year-old medical doctor from Missoula is accused of raping and sexually assaulting patients in Helena.

James Haldeman Armstrong is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony sexual assault and misdemeanor sexual assault.

On Dec. 10, a Helena Police Department officer spoke with a woman who reported that she saw the doctor about her mental health during an appointment in the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue in Helena.

She said the doctor told her she needed a physical examination, which surprised her given the reason for her appointment. The defendant allegedly asked her if she had a husband or boyfriend and is accused of touching and examining her private body parts.

On Dec. 17, a detective spoke with another patient who reported that she was inappropriately touched by the defendant.

The woman said she had seen the defendant on two separate occasions regarding her mental health. During these visits, the defendant is accused of pulling away the woman's leggings, and lifting up her shirt to put his hands on her stomach. The woman reported that he did not explain why this was medically necessary.