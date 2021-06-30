Mike Crites’ suspected killer sued for wrongful death

Ford owned 15 acres north of Mike Crites’ property up Turk Road in the hills northwest of Helena at the time of the killing, and court records show the two men were involved in a bitter land dispute in the years leading up to the victim's disappearance and death.

Mike Crites told a friend that he had asked Ford to meet him on June 26, 2011, to discuss the issues, and video footage showed Ford’s vehicle traveling to a disputed section of road that day. The next day, a friend went to check on Mike Crites and he was nowhere to be found.

Connie Crites said she has no doubt that Ford killed her brother and noted “I’m pretty sure there was more than one person that either assisted or knew about it.” Because of the deadline to file a civil suit, she said, she could not wait for a conviction.

“We basically just did that because we don’t want to lose the right to do so,” she said.

Her wrongful death/survival claim asserts that Ford is responsible for damages including lost earnings, funeral expenses, pain and suffering and other special damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

“I never thought we would still be dealing with this 10 years later,” she said, adding “closure is a long way off.”

