Men wrongfully convicted in Montana City homicide each get $6M settlements

U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy on Oct. 9 ordered the Lawrence case dismissed with prejudice and that each party was to pay its own cost.

“I am happy that Jenkins and Lawrence and their family members hopefully finally had some closure,” said Amy Sings in the Timber, executive director of the Montana Innocence Project. “I don’t think any amount of money can make them whole in some respects.”

She said the Montana Innocence Project worked hard on their case and “we have best hopes of them being rebuilt and having full lives.”

Sings in the Timber said she was not surprised by the amount of the settlement, adding they are in line with other states and what Montana has paid in the past.

The state Legislature is considering House Bill 92, which would deal with compensation of the wrongfully convicted. That bill has been tabled in the House Appropriations Committee.

Sings in the Timber said she was hopeful the bill would become law.

