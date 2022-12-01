Man who attempted to kidnap child from Helena carousel found guilty

Lucas James Richeson was found guilty Tuesday of felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault after trying to kidnap a child from the Great Northern Carousel in Helena on Aug. 9, 2020.

Originally, Richeson was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, but the jury found him not guilty of this charge. The trial lasted two days, beginning on Monday and ending Tuesday when the jury came to a verdict around 6 p.m.

A little over two years ago, Richeson entered the carousel and stated that he needed to check on a child who had been kidnapped “to save him from human traffickers,” according to an affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Aug 10, 2020.

He then attempted to grab a child from the business before being physically restrained by the child’s father and a carousel employee, the court documents say. He assaulted the father by kicking, biting and headbutting, according to court reports. Officials alleged that Richeson also attempted to kick his way out of a patrol car.

Richeson is held on no bond as he awaits sentencing on March 29 at 9 a.m. in judge Kathy Seeley’s courtroom.