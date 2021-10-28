Man stuck on Mount Helena cliff charged with meth possession

A 51-year-old Helena man rescued from a cliff on Monday has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.

According to court documents, Robert Dean Hansen was charged with possession of methamphetamine by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office following his rescue from a cliffside on Mount Helena.

Judge Michael Swingley set Hansen's bail at $10,000. He is now in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 25, when authorities received a call that a man was stuck about 150 feet above the ground on a rock ledge above the "bat cave." Deputies were informed that the man was having difficulty holding on and may fall soon.

Deployed to rescue the man were the Helena Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and St. Peter's Emergency Medical Services. HFD assistant fire chief Jon Campbell said Hansen, unnamed at the time, had become stranded without a harness on the rock ledge.

Campbell said HFD and the other agencies spent a few hours getting everything in place to lower Helena fire's Lt. Matt Welch down to Hansen's location and prevent him from falling. Welch and the man were then lowered to the ground where Hansen was able to walk under his own power.