Man stuck on Mount Helena cliff charged with meth possession

A 51-year-old Helena man rescued from a cliff on Monday has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.
According to court documents, Robert Dean Hansen was charged with possession of methamphetamine by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office following his rescue from a cliffside on Mount Helena.
Judge Michael Swingley set Hansen's bail at $10,000. He is now in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 25, when authorities received a call that a man was stuck about 150 feet above the ground on a rock ledge above the "bat cave." Deputies were informed that the man was having difficulty holding on and may fall soon.
Deployed to rescue the man were the Helena Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and St. Peter's Emergency Medical Services. HFD assistant fire chief Jon Campbell said Hansen, unnamed at the time, had become stranded without a harness on the rock ledge.
Campbell said HFD and the other agencies spent a few hours getting everything in place to lower Helena fire's Lt. Matt Welch down to Hansen's location and prevent him from falling. Welch and the man were then lowered to the ground where Hansen was able to walk under his own power.
According to HFD's Mike McDaniel, Hansen was very high up the mountain but was generally still below the radio towers at the summit.
When questioned as to why he climbed up the cliff, Hansen said he was "alone" and he "walks the earth." He also said that "he was trying to face his fears," according to court documents.
During the incident, the arresting deputy was informed that Hansen had a no-bond warrant for his arrest for absconding from Probation and Parole. After he was rescued, Hansen was arrested for this warrant.
Hansen was also searched incident to the arrest and law enforcement allegedly found two bags of a white substance, which the defendant stated was meth. The substance was later confirmed to be meth after it was tested, authorities said.
According to Campbell, this was only the second time in the past few years that the Technical Rescue Team has been deployed on a call like this. Campbell said it isn't uncommon for HFD to receive a dozen or so calls each year for someone stuck in the Helena trail system, but that could mean anything from someone stuck 100 feet up a trail or a call like this one.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.