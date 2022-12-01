Man shot in leg in East Helena; no suspects identified

No suspects have been identified after a man was shot in the leg from a passing vehicle in East Helena Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The East Helena Police Department responded to St. Peter’s Health’s emergency department on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a person being shot in East Helena.

The man who was shot told authorities that between 4-5 p.m., he was doing some repair work at a residence when a car loudly drifted nearby. He said he heard gunshots as the vehicle he described as a white Chevrolet or Ford truck traveled past him. The man said he felt pain in his leg and found that he had been shot. He is not in critical condition.

“The East Helena Police Department is working together with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Department in this investigation,” said East Helena Police Department Chief Mike Sanders. “The East Helena Police Department does not believe this was a random incident, nor do we believe the citizens of East Helena are in any added danger at this time.”

The incident is an ongoing investigation. Sanders said officials are encouraging anyone who might have any additional information regarding a suspect to contact law enforcement.