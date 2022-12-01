 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Man shot in leg in East Helena; no suspects identified

  • 0
Crime Scene

No suspects have been identified after a man was shot in the leg from a passing vehicle in East Helena Wednesday evening, authorities said. 

The East Helena Police Department responded to St. Peter’s Health’s emergency department on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a person being shot in East Helena.

The man who was shot told authorities that between 4-5 p.m., he was doing some repair work at a residence when a car loudly drifted nearby. He said he heard gunshots as the vehicle he described as a white Chevrolet or Ford truck traveled past him. The man said he felt pain in his leg and found that he had been shot. He is not in critical condition.

These are the Montana counties with the highest crime rates per 10,000 people.

“The East Helena Police Department is working together with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Department in this investigation,” said East Helena Police Department Chief Mike Sanders. “The East Helena Police Department does not believe this was a random incident, nor do we believe the citizens of East Helena are in any added danger at this time.”

People are also reading…

The incident is an ongoing investigation. Sanders said officials are encouraging anyone who might have any additional information regarding a suspect to contact law enforcement. 

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
6

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News