Man sentenced to 10 years for child rape in Helena

A man from Emigrant, Montana, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a minor in Helena.

Michael Paul Sullivan had pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual intercourse without consent of a minor under age 16.

On Dec. 24, 2021, officers responded to a report of sexual assault of a minor. Sullivan and the minor were located in a hotel room and both were taken in for interviews, according to reports filed in Justice Court of Helena.

A witness stated that they had seen Sullivan engaging in sexual intercourse with the minor. According to court records, Sullivan was aware of and provided law enforcement with the minor’s age. Sullivan’s statements were noted to be inconsistent with those made by the minor and the witness, said officials.

Sullivan declined to make a statement at his sentencing on Wednesday. The prosecuting attorney read the minor’s victim impact statement aloud to the court.

“I am angry and hurt,” read the statement. “If more than anything, still denying the fact that anything like this could’ve happened to me, and for you to be able to walk through it the way you did makes my head spin. I hope you get the mental help that you need while you sit there and think about what you did. You’re a grown man. You knew better.”

Sullivan was sentenced to 30 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.

Sullivan will be eligible for parole after two and a half years and upon completing sex offender treatment phases one and two. He’s required to pay the standard surcharges and court costs, which are usually around $80, and the presentence investigation fee of $50. He will have to register as a tier-two sex offender, which means the risk of a repeat sex offense is moderate.

Sullivan has also been charged with two new cases in his home county, Park County.

In the first case, Sullivan was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, felony sex abuse of children and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The victim in this case noted that Sullivan told them “not to tell anyone and that he knew where to hide a body,” according to court reports filed on May 18, 2022, in Park County District Court.

The second case in Park County charges Sullivan with two felony sex crimes against another minor under the age of 16. Sullivan is accused of having sexual contact with the minor in Madison County and Park County, according to court reports filed on March 2, 2022, in Park County District Court.

Sullivan is set for a change of plea hearing on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. in Park County District Court in regard to these cases.