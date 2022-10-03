 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Helena area

John Alvin Simpson

John Alvin Simpson

A 57-year-old North Dakota man is being charged with felony sexual assault of a juvenile and felony indecent exposure for crimes he allegedly committed when living in Lewis and Clark County.

According to an affidavit filed in justice court, John Alvin Simpson was accused of committing sex crimes against a juvenile in their early to mid-teenage years. 

The juvenile disclosed that Simpson had made the child go without clothes as a form of punishment on numerous occasions over multiple months. Simpson confirmed that he forced the juvenile to strip as a form of punishment on multiple occasions.

The juvenile also stated that Simpson would make the child sleep without clothes and set up a camera with an app that was connected to his phone to monitor the child sleeping. Simpson confirmed he did this, although this may have happened outside Lewis and Clark County, according to court reports.

The juvenile told authorities that Simpson would give the child massages while the juvenile was without clothes. The child also reported being touched by Simpson in many areas, including private areas of the body. Simpson admitted to massaging the juvenile and touching the child in inappropriate areas.

Simpson also exposed his genitals, according to the juvenile. Simpson admitted that he would only wear a robe while massaging the juvenile with nothing underneath, according to court documents.

All are innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

