Man accused of threatening police officers in Helena

A 59-year-old man was charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after being accused of harassing residents of an apartment complex and threatening police officers.

Officers were dispatched July 28 to the 10 block of Jackson Street for a report that Richard Leslie Oase had been yelling and threatening to fight residents of the apartment complex.

Officers visited Oase at his residence, where he allegedly yelled and used profane language toward the officers. According to court records, Oase was non-compliant and had to be detained by officers while an investigation was conducted.

He verbally threatened violence toward the officers, especially when they handcuffed him, charging documents say.

During a pat search, officers asked Oase if he had any weapons, and he responded that he had a bomb that would kill all the officers, according to court reports.

Oase was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Thursday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.