Man accused of threatening attack on Helena High facing another charge, $750K bond

A 23-year-old Helena man accused of threatening a shooting attack on Helena High School is facing an additional felony charge, and his bond has been set at $750,000.

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday amended its complaint against Logan Pallister, adding a charge of possession of a silencer. Pallister was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of intimidation and one felony count of possession of explosives after officers received reports that he had made threats regarding a mass shooting at Helena High School and had access to weapons and possible explosive devices.

Police added additional information to their affidavit Wednesday, stating they had dealt with Pallister in 2020 when he was carrying several firearms and had guns in a duffel bag in his vehicle. They said that in 2019 he pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon in a local grocery store and openly carrying a TEC-9-style weapon while concealing a semi-automatic pistol beneath his coat.

Pallister appeared via video from the Lewis and Clark Detention Center before Justice of the Peace Mark V. Piskolich. He did not enter a plea and requested a public defender. A preliminary hearing was set for June 10 and arraignment for June 14.

Piskolich also ordered Pallister to undergo a mental health evaluation. He said that if Pallister posts bond, he would have to wear a GPS monitor, could not come within 1,000 feet from any school, could have no contact with any victims, could have no contact with firearms or weapons and could not consume alcohol. He said he would also have to undergo drug testing twice a month.

According to police, Pallister told witnesses he idolized and would reenact the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in which two teen gunmen killed 12 students and one teacher before killing themselves, according to a document filed Tuesday in Justice Court. He talked of carrying out a mass shooting at Helena High School. His arrest came a week after a teen gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Pallister was arrested early Tuesday in front of his residence. Helena police said he had eight firearms, including three semi-automatic rifles and five handguns. He was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Officials in their amended complaint Wednesday said Pallister told a witness he was going to make bombs to use in a school and showed her the bombs on May 30. The witness said the bombs looked similar to min-propane bottles, but all silver and with a fuse about 4-6 inches long.

He threatened to kill her if she told anyone, police said.

Officers said they found photos of Logan posted on websites holding weapons. In one of the photos he was wearing his black trench coat. Officers said this backed up the statement by the witness that Pallister was mimicking the Columbine shooters who were sometimes known as the “Trench Coat Mafia.”

Officers, through search warrants, went to Logan’s residence and vehicle Tuesday. In the vehicle they said they found what they thought were homemade improvised explosive devices and materials to make such devices. Some of the firearms found had threaded barrels capable of being used for a silencer.

In the vehicle they found an ammunition box containing not only ammunition but also a homemade silencer made from a Fram oil filter modified to fit to a firearm muzzle, according to court documents

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent said it had been fired, but had never been registered.

Agents also found survivalist literature. There was one catalog that sold devices to speed the firing of a semi-automatic rifle, authorities said.

Helena Public Schools was notified of the investigation and the arrest at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Communications Officer Karen Ogden said. She said the school district did not lock down any buildings, as law enforcement said there was no threat to the community at that time.

East Helena Public Schools were temporarily placed on "secure" status Tuesday morning as part of the school district's standard response protocol, Superintendent Dan Rispens said in a note to parents. All students and staff were kept inside secure buildings until the secure order was lifted around 9:10 a.m.

